In Pictures

Gallery|Volcanoes

Iceland volcano erupts, spewing lava, smoke after weeks of earthquakes

Eruption on Reykjanes peninsula in southwest takes place following evacuation of thousands from nearby town.

helicopter flying near magma running on a hill
An Icelandic coastguard helicopter flying above magma near Grindavik on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula. [Icelandic coastguard via AP]
Published On 19 Dec 2023

A volcano in southwest Iceland has erupted, spewing lava and smoke across a wide area weeks after nearly 4,000 residents of a nearby town were evacuated amid intense seismic activity.

The eruption started at about 10:17pm (22:17 GMT) on Monday on Iceland’s Reykjanes peninsula, turning the sky orange and prompting the country’s civil defence to be on high alert. It appeared to have taken place about 4km (2.4 miles) from the town of Grindavik, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said.

Livestreamed footage of the eruption showed glowing orange jets of lava spewing from a gash in the ground, surrounded by billowing clouds of red smoke.

Iceland has been on high alert for a potential eruption after thousands of small earthquakes rattled the region about 40km (25 miles) south of the capital, Reykjavik, prompting the evacuation in November of the fishing town of Grindavik and the closure of the nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal spa.

Iceland sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic and averages an eruption every four to five years. The most disruptive in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which spewed huge clouds of ash into the atmosphere and grounded flights across Europe for days because of fears that the ash could damage aeroplane engines.

Scientists say a new eruption would likely produce lava but not an ash cloud. A coast guard helicopter will attempt to confirm the exact location – and size – of the eruption, and will also measure gas emissions.

Grindavik sits on the Reykjanes peninsula and is close to Keflavik airport, Iceland’s main facility for international flights.

A volcano spews lava and smoke as it erupts in Grindavik, Iceland
The volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula spews lava and smoke as it erupts. [Handout/Civil Protection of Iceland via Reuters]
A volcano spews lava and smoke as it erupts in Grindavik, Iceland
In November, police evacuated the town or Grindavik after strong seismic activity in the area damaged homes and raised fears of an imminent eruption. [Sigurdur Davidsson/Reuters]
A volcano spews lava and smoke as it erupts in Grindavik, Iceland
A resident watches smoke billow as the lava colours the night sky orange. [Kristin Elisabet Gunnarsdottir/AFP]
A volcano spews lava and smoke as it erupts in Grindavik, Iceland
Iceland sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic and averages an eruption every four to five years. [Handout/Civil Protection of Iceland via Reuters]
A volcano spews lava and smoke as it erupts in Grindavik, Iceland
The magma flow on a hill near Grindavik town, which sits on the Reykjanes peninsula and is close to Keflavik airport, Iceland’s main facility for international flights. [Icelandic coastguard via AP]
A volcano spews lava and smoke as it erupts in Grindavik, Iceland
People watch as the night sky is illuminated by the eruption of the volcano. [Brynjar Gunnarsson/AP Photo]
A volcano spews lava and smoke as it erupts in Grindavik, Iceland
Scientists say a new eruption would likely produce lava but not an ash cloud. [Handout/Civil Protection of Iceland via EPA]