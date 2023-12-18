In Pictures

Conflict

Taiwan’s last generation to fight China

Veterans of Taiwan’s battles with China say their history holds lessons for the upcoming presidential election.

Sun Kuo-hsi, 110, poses with his Kuomintang party membership card, which states he joined the party in 1940, in his room at the Taoyuan Veterans home in Taoyuan, Taiwan.
Sun Kuo-hsi, 110, shows his Kuomintang party membership card, which states he joined the party in 1940. [Ann Wang/Reuters]
Published On 18 Dec 2023

Sun Kuo-hsi vividly remembers the chaos that unfolded in the final years of the Chinese Civil War. It was 1949, and the government forces he fought for had collapsed against Mao Zedong’s Communists, forcing him to flee by boat to Taiwan in a perilous eight-day crossing.

“There was no dock. Everyone was splashing around in the water,” Sun, 110, recalled from his government-run veterans care home in the northern Taiwan city of Taoyuan.

Decades have passed since then, but that history of conflict threatens to weigh heavily on Taiwan’s presidential and parliamentary elections, scheduled for January 13.

Still, Sun — part of the last generation in Taiwan to have fought against China and experience war — said he has observed a certain apathy among young voters.

“Talking about it with young people now, they’ve not been through that time. They don’t care [and] say it’s in the past. Nobody listens,” he explained.

Although the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan more than seven decades ago and remains there to this day, there has never been a peace treaty to end the war with the People’s Republic of China. Neither government recognises the other.

During the past four years, China has ramped up military pressure against Taiwan, an island it claims as Chinese territory. That includes two rounds of major military exercises, stoking fears of a war that could drag in the United States.

Those tensions have dominated candidates’ campaigns in the run-up to Taiwan’s elections.

The main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), whose government fled China in 1949, has cast the vote as a choice between war and peace — a line Beijing has echoed.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), meanwhile, has championed Taiwan’s separate identity from China and says only Taiwan’s people can decide their future. It also rejects the Kuomintang’s framing as scaremongering, saying nobody wants war.

Some veterans of Taiwan’s last battles with China — who served on the Taiwan-controlled island of Kinmen in 1958 — say they remember the horrors of conflict all too clearly.

Yin Te-chun, 93, fought for China in the Korean War, a conflict that lasted from 1950 to 1953, but he was captured by United Nations forces.

To show his fervent desire to be sent to Taiwan when the war ended, he, like many others, tattooed himself with anti-Chinese Communist phrases such as “Storm the bandit strongholds” and “Kill Zhu,” the Chinese army chief.

Yin also fought against China when it attacked Kinmen, just offshore from the Chinese city of Xiamen.

“I don’t know whether there’ll be fighting again,” he said. “It’s up to the DPP. If they keep going like this, maybe there really will be.”

China dislikes the DPP, calling them separatists, and has rebuffed repeated offers of talks. The party’s presidential candidate, Vice President Lai Ching-te, is leading in the polls.

 

Sun Kuo-hsi, 110, a resident of Taoyuan Veterans Home, shows to the camera a medal he was awarded after taking part in the Marco Polo Bridge incident in 1937.
Sun, a resident of the Taoyuan Veterans Home, shows off a medal he was awarded after taking part in the 1937 Marco Polo Bridge incident, a battle between the Japanese imperial army and Chinese forces. [Ann Wang/Reuters]
Residents of Taoyuan Veterans Home gather to sing the national anthem and wave Taiwanese flags during the National Day celebrations in Taoyuan, Taiwan.
Residents of the Taoyuan Veterans Home gather to sing the national anthem and wave Taiwan flags during National Day celebrations. [Ann Wang/Reuters]
Shi Kuo-yu, a resident of the Taoyuan Veterans Home who is turning 100 years old, waves at the candles of his cake with the home's staff during the birthday celebration in Taoyuan, Taiwan.
Shi Kuo-yu, a resident of the Taoyuan Veterans Home, waves out the candles of his cake with the facility's staff during a celebration for his 100th birthday. [Ann Wang/Reuters]
Luo Yao-fu, a resident of Taoyuan Veterans Home, shows a tattoo on his arm which reads "Annihilate the communists, recover the nation" during an interview with Reuters in Taoyuan, Taiwan.
Luo Yao-fu, a resident of the Taoyuan Veterans Home, reveals a tattoo on his arm that reads, "Annihilate the Communists, recover the nation." [Ann Wang/Reuters]
Wang Chih-chuan, 93, poses for a photo, with a Taiwanese flag tattoo on his chest, in his room at Taoyuan Veterans Home in Taoyuan, Taiwan.
Wang Chih-chuan, 93, who was press-ganged into Mao's army when he was 13, became a prisoner of war during the Korean War and eventually came to Taiwan, where he fought in Kinmen. He had Taiwan's flag tattooed on his chest. [Ann Wang/Reuters]
Old photos belonging to Wang Chih-chuan, 93, and displayed for the camera, can be seen in his room at Taoyuan Veterans Home in Taoyuan, Taiwan.
Wang keeps old photos in his room at the Taoyuan Veterans Home. "To this day, I don't want to watch war on the television. War is cruel, callous," he says. [Ann Wang/Reuters]
Sun Kuo-hsi, 110, sits with other residents in the hallway of Taoyuan Veterans Home in Taoyuan, Taiwan.
Sun and other veterans who identify with their Chinese roots do not represent mainstream Taiwan society, which is overwhelmingly composed of individuals who view themselves as Taiwanese and not Chinese, according to polls. [Ann Wang/Reuters]
Residents of Taoyuan Veterans Home collect food at the cafeteria during lunch time in Taoyuan, Taiwan.
"There is certainly a generational shift. The older generation was a little more likely to be for unification and the younger generation a lot less likely," said Sung Wen-Ti, a political scientist at Australian National University's Taiwan Studies Programme. [Ann Wang/Reuters]
A resident at Taoyuan Veterans Home eats an apple in Taoyuan, Taiwan.
"The younger people tend to have a separate, almost distinct, Taiwanese national identity, as opposed to a more Chinese national identity," Sung says. "So in that sense, the trend lines on support for unification is a downward one." [Ann Wang/Reuters]
Residents of Taoyuan Veterans Home gather in the courtyard for a morning workout in Taoyuan, Taiwan.
Taiwan's veterans department does not keep exact numbers tracking how many soldiers who fought against China are still alive. As of last year, it lists about 56,000 male veterans aged 85 and above who would have been old enough to fight in that war. [Ann Wang/Reuters]
A man walks by a retired F-5 fighter jet inside Taoyuan Veterans Home in Taoyuan, Taiwan.
The veterans home in Taoyuan is surrounded by mementoes of past conflicts, including an old fighter plane and a tank flanking its entrance. [Ann Wang/Reuters]
Care workers push residents of Taoyuan Veterans Home in wheelchairs next to a statue of Taiwan's former President Chiang Kai-shek, after a morning workout in Taoyuan, Taiwan.
A large statue of former President Chiang Kai-shek — reviled by many Taiwanese as a despot but revered by others for fighting the Mao Zedong-led Communists — stands in the courtyard where veterans exercise. [Ann Wang/Reuters]