Putin views Russia’s new nuclear submarines, says more being rolled out

Sailors stand on the deck of the newly-built Emperor Alexander III
Russian sailors stand on deck of the newly-built nuclear submarine, the Emperor Alexander III [Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool via AP]
Published On 12 Dec 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to strengthen Russia’s naval prowess after the country inaugurated two new nuclear submarines.

Putin travelled to the northern city of Severodvinsk to view the vessels, the Emperor Alexander III and Krasnoyarsk, at the Sevmash shipbuilding yard where they were built over the past six years.

The two submarines are due to join Russia’s Pacific fleet.

“With such ships and such weapons, Russia will feel that it is safe,” Putin told officials and naval officers at the ceremony.

The Emperor Alexander III is part of Russia’s new Borei (Arctic Wind) class of nuclear-powered submarines, each of them armed with 16 nuclear-tipped Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles. The Borei is the first new generation of undersea vessels Russia has launched since the Cold War.

The Krasnoyarsk belongs to the Yasen (Ash Tree) class of multi-purpose submarines equipped with long-range, high-precision missiles that Putin said could strike targets at sea and on land.

“We will quantitatively strengthen the combat readiness of the Russian Navy, our naval power in the Arctic, the Far East, the Black Sea, the Baltic Sea and the Caspian Sea – the most important strategic areas of the world’s oceans,” Putin said.

Putin, who last Friday announced he would seek a fifth presidential term in an election in March, has repeatedly talked up the potential of Russia’s new generation of weapons, particularly its nuclear systems, and their value as a deterrent.

Security analysts say nuclear arms have assumed a greater importance in his thinking and rhetoric since the start of the war in Ukraine, where Putin’s conventional forces are locked in a grinding war of attrition with no end in sight.

Russia is building eight more nuclear submarines – three Borei-class and five Yasen-class.

Russian lawmakers in October approved record military spending as Russia continues its war in neighbouring Ukraine.

The Emperor Alexander III. It is moored at the quay. The water is frozen and covered in snow.
The Emperor Alexander III is a new Borei-class nuclear-powered submarine and took six years to build [Kirill Iodas/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP]
A sailor attends a flag-raising ceremony on the nuclear-powered submarine Emperor Alexander III. There is a flag flying next to him. There is snow on the ground.
A sailor stands next to the Russian jack during the flag-raising ceremony on the Emperor Alexander III [Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via Reuters]
A picture of Alexander III painted on the outside of the conning tower of the Emperor Alexander III nuclear submarine
A depiction of Alexander III on the outside of the submarine's conning tower. Alexander III was known as a fervent Russian nationalist and strongman who ruled from 1881 until his death in 1894 [Kirill Iodas/Kremlin Pool via AFP)
Putin speaking at an outdoor stage. Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, is to his right. Other senior naval officers are also on stage. It is snowing.
Putin stressed the need for naval strength in his speech during the flag-raising ceremony for the two newly-built nuclear submarines [Kirill Iodas/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool via AP]
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, and Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, right, visit the newest frigate "Admiral of the fleet Kasatonov". They are on the ship's bridge.
Putin also went onto the bridge of the Russian Navy's newest frigate, the Admiral of the fleet Kasatonov. He was accompanied by Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, the commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy [Mikhail Klimentyev/ Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP]
the nuclear-powered submarine Emperor Alexander with a naval ship behind it
The Emperor Alexander III and Krasnoyarsk will join the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet [Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool via Reuters]
A wide view of the Emperor Alexander III. It is black and surrounded by snow and ice
Eight more submarines are being built, three of them Borei-class vessels like the Emperor Alexander III [Kirill Iodas/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool via AP]
Putin walking down a gang-plank during his trip to Severodvinsk in Russia's Archangelsk region
Putin said he aimed to "quantitatively strengthen the combat readiness of the Russian Navy" [Sputnik/Kremlin Pool via AP Photo]