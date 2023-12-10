In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

‘A hand here, a head there’: Israeli warplanes kill dozens in central Gaza

About 45 members of Nisman family, which sheltered displaced Palestinians, targeted in latest Israeli attack.

Israeli attack on a residential home in al-Zuwaydeh, central Gaza Strip
An Israeli attack targeted the Nisman family home in az-Zawayda in central Gaza Strip and left no survivors [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
By Abdelhakim Abu Riash
Published On 10 Dec 2023

Central Gaza Strip – In the town of az-Zawayda in central Gaza, neighbours have been working since Sunday morning, collecting the body parts of dozens of people that used to live in the Nisman family home.

At about 4am local time (06:00 GMT), Israeli warplanes bombed the home, destroying it completely.

“This is my uncles’ house,” Fadi Nisman told Al Jazeera. “My two uncles were with their families, three generations of them.”

Only weeks ago, the extended family had fled from the Shati refugee camp in the west of Gaza City following Israeli orders to head south of the enclave and taken refuge with the Nismans.

But in the Gaza Strip, there is no such thing as a safe place.

Fadi described Sunday’s attack as an “atomic bomb”.

“We are collecting body parts from the nearby lands, a hand here, a head there,” he said.

“We haven’t managed to pull out anyone from under the rubble, just those torn bodies that were flung in the air from the force of the bomb.”

His neighbour, Wael al-Mahanna, said the attack was worse than a powerful earthquake.

“There was no warning from the Israelis – they didn’t call or text or tell us to evacuate,” he said, adding that the neighbourhood had civilian residents.

“No one in the house survived. There were about 45 people inside,” he said.

“There was a body flung on one of the posts, and his head was found further on the rooftop. No one can even begin to comprehend what happened.”

At least 15 bodies were transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, local sources said.

The blast damaged the surrounding homes, devastating the residential block.

As the Israeli offensive on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip continued for the 65th day, the death toll has reached close to a dizzying 18,000, nearly 8,000 of them children.

More than 48,700 others have been wounded while a further 7,780 Palestinians remain missing, believed to be dead under the rubble of their homes.

Fadi Nisman said people want an end to the bloodshed. “We want an end to this criminality,” he told Al Jazeera.

Israeli attack on a residential home in al-Zuwaydeh, central Gaza Strip
The attack took place before dawn and came without any warning, people living in the residential block said. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Israeli attack on a residential home in al-Zuwaydeh, central Gaza Strip
A Palestinian man searches for survivors or bodies under the rubble, where at least 45 people used to live. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Israeli attack on a residential home in al-Zuwaydeh, central Gaza Strip
According to one of the neighbours, Wael al-Mahanna, there were no survivors in the attack. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Israeli attack on a residential home in al-Zuwaydeh, central Gaza Strip
At least 15 bodies were transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, local sources said. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Israeli attack on a residential home in al-Zuwaydeh, central Gaza Strip
The men in the neighbourhood take a short rest before going back to searching for the bodies of the Nisman family under the rubble. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Israeli attack on a residential home in al-Zuwaydeh, central Gaza Strip
Neighbours, who woke up to what felt like a powerful earthquake, mill around the site where the Nisman home used to stand. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Israeli attack on a residential home in al-Zuwaydeh, central Gaza Strip
Children's toys, including plastic guns and a doll, are found among the rubble of the Nisman family home. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Israeli attack on a residential home in al-Zuwaydeh, central Gaza Strip
More than 305,000 residential units in the Gaza Strip have been completely destroyed or partially damaged by Israeli forces in two months. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Israeli attack on a residential home in al-Zuwaydeh, central Gaza Strip
Nearly 18,000 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli military over the past 65 days. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]