Far-right riots erupt in Dublin following school stabbing attack

Protesters clash with police, torch vehicles after three young children are injured in a knife attack.

Riot police stands next to a burning police vehicle
Riot police stand next to a burning police vehicle. [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]
Published On 24 Nov 2023

Violent clashes broke out in central Dublin on Thursday evening, with vehicles torched and riot police attacked by a far-right mob following a knife attack at a school in the Irish city.

A five-year-old girl was seriously injured in the attack earlier in the day. A woman and two other young children were also hospitalised.

Superintendent Liam Geraghty said at a media briefing that preliminary indications are that a man attacked a number of people on Parnell Square East.

He said that police believe that it was “a standalone incident, not necessarily connected to any wider issues that are ongoing in the country or in the city, and we need to identify the exact reasons for that happening”.

Irish police said the girl was receiving emergency medical treatment in a Dublin hospital. Soon after that announcement, at least 100 people took to the streets, some armed with metal bars and covering their faces.

Police said more than 400 officers were deployed in Dublin city centre to contain the unrest. A police cordon was also set up around the Irish parliament building, Leinster House, and officers from the Mounted Support Unit were in nearby Grafton Street.

There were clashes with riot police as some demonstrators let off flares and fireworks, while others grabbed chairs and stools from outside bars and restaurants.

A number of police vehicles and a tram were damaged during the disorder, while a bus and car were also set on fire on the city’s O’Connell Bridge.

Police and politicians called for calm and warned against misinformation over the attack earlier in the day.

The police said far-right agitators had started the violence after a small group of anti-immigrant protesters arrived at the scene of the stabbing attack and clashed with police.

Flames rise from a car and a bus, set alight at the junction of Bachelors Walk and the O'Connell Bridge, in Dublin
The unrest, the worst in Dublin in years, came after a five-year-old girl sustained serious injuries in a suspected stabbing in Parnell Square East, north central Dublin. [Peter Murphy/AFP]
Protesters vandalise a police vehicle
Protesters vandalise a police vehicle before setting it on fire. Two other children and two adults, a woman and the suspected male perpetrator of the attack, were taken to hospital after the knife attack. [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]
Riot police officers face down demonstrators next to a burning police car
Police blamed far-right agitators for starting the violence. [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]
Protestors sort through looted goods in Dublin
Shop windows were routinely smashed during the clashes, and a Foot Locker store was looted. [Peter Murphy/AFP]
Flames rise from the car and a bus,
A double-decker bus, tram and police car were burned out, public transport was shut down and people were urged to stay away from large parts of the city. [Peter Murphy/AFP]
Fireworks are thrown at police officers as a riot breaks out
Police in riot gear stood guard on the streets in the Irish capital as crowds taunted them with chants and set off fireworks. [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]
Flames rise from a car and a bus
Rumours on social media about the nationality of the assailant, who police only described as a man in his fifties, helped fuel unrest following the attack. [Peter Murphy/AFP]