Israeli air attacks pound the Gaza Strip from north to south.

Relatives of Palestinians who lost their lives in Israeli attacks, perform funeral prayer after the bodies are taken from morgue of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital to bury on the 46th day of Israeli attacks in Deir al-Balah, Gaza.
Published On 22 Nov 2023

Israeli bombs on Tuesday continued pummeling sites across the Gaza Strip, killing dozens of Palestinians.

One of the deadliest attacks was on a school in Bureij camp, where at least 20 people were killed, including children.

Palestinian news agency Wafa said thousands of displaced people were sheltering at the school.

Separately, Israeli attacks killed at least 19 people and wounded many others after a family home was hit in Shujayea, east of Gaza City.

Fifteen people were also reported killed after the bombing of three homes in the Sabra neighbourhood in Gaza City, six people in Nuseirat refugee camp, and four in Jabalia.

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has soared to 14,128, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said on Tuesday.

A relative of Palestinians who lost their lives in Israeli attacks, mourns near the bodies are taken from morgue of Al-Aqsa Martyr's Hospital to bury on the 46th day of Israeli attacks in Deir al-Balah, Gaza.
A wounded Palestinian child from the Jabalia refugee camp sits on a bed after being transferred from the Indonesian Hospital in the north to the Naser Hospital in Khan Yunis.
A wounded Palestinian woman receives medical treatment at the Nasser Hospital following an Israeli bombardment on Khan Younis refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip.
Smoke, rising over the destroyed buildings following the Israeli attacks on Gaza's Beit Hanoun
A view of collapsed, heavily damaged buildings after an Israeli airstrike on Beit Lahia town of Gaza.
Lifeless bodies are being removed from the rubble of the building that collapsed following an Israeli attack on a house belonging to the al-Haj family at the Nuseirat refugee camp in Deir al-Balah, Gaza.
People mourn following an Israeli attack on a house belonging to the al-Haj family at the Nuseirat refugee camp in Deir al-Balah, Gaza.
Palestinians leave the area as many buildings are heavily damaged due to Israeli attacks on Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Deir al-Balah, Gaza.
A truck carrying medicines and medical supplies arrive at the Nassr hospital, as the Palestinian healthcare workers try to continue their surgeries and treatment services with primitive methods due to fuel shortages and lack of medicine in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
Palestinians flock around a truck carrying bottles of drinking water sent by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) as the civilians experience water and food shortages due to Israeli attacks in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
Volunteers prepare food for distribution to Palestinian families who displaced to the area around Nasser Hospital as Palestinians try to continue their daily lives amid Israeli attacks in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
Volunteers distribute meals to Palestinian families who displaced to the area around Nasser Hospital as Palestinians try to continue their daily lives amid Israeli attacks in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
The UN’s food agency is warning that hunger is spreading fast as local markets have shut down and farmers and fishermen have ceased activities. [Abed Zagout/Anadolu]