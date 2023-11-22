Israeli bombs on Tuesday continued pummeling sites across the Gaza Strip, killing dozens of Palestinians.

One of the deadliest attacks was on a school in Bureij camp, where at least 20 people were killed, including children.

Palestinian news agency Wafa said thousands of displaced people were sheltering at the school.

Separately, Israeli attacks killed at least 19 people and wounded many others after a family home was hit in Shujayea, east of Gaza City.

Fifteen people were also reported killed after the bombing of three homes in the Sabra neighbourhood in Gaza City, six people in Nuseirat refugee camp, and four in Jabalia.

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has soared to 14,128, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said on Tuesday.