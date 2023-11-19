In Pictures

Photos: Head breaks India hearts as Australia win sixth World Cup title

Australia finish the cricket tournament with a run of nine straight wins, after starting with back-to-back defeats.

Australia players celebrate with the trophy
Australia players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Cricket World Cup final against India in Ahmedabad, India. [Andrew Boyers/Reuters]
Australia have won the Cricket World Cup for a record-extending sixth time, ending India’s dominant run in its home tournament with a six-wicket victory in a low-scoring final on the back of Travis Head’s 137.

A heavily partisan crowd inside the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India was silenced as Head, the player of the match, combined with Marnus Labuschagne (58 not out) in a 192-run partnership to chase down the target of 241.

“Not in a million years did I think that would happen,” Head said as his teammates celebrated their victory against an India side who had stormed into the final as the only unbeaten side of the tournament.

“What an amazing day. I’m just thrilled to be a part of it.”

The Indians, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, won all 10 of their matches before the final and were seeking a third trophy in their fourth appearance in a title match that brought a country of 1.4 billion people to a virtual standstill.

India, despite their vast riches, are without a global title since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

“Rohit Sharma was probably the unluckiest man in the world,” said Head.

Australia finished the 2023 tournament with a run of nine straight wins, after starting with back-to-back defeats to India and South Africa. India won the World Cup in 1983 and 2011. Its last major success was winning the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy in 2013.

Australia's Glenn Maxwell, facing the camera and teammate Marnus Labuschagne celebrate after hitting the wining shot after to won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final match against India in Ahmedabad, India.
Australia's Glenn Maxwell, facing the camera, and teammate Marnus Labuschagne celebrate after hitting the winning shot of the men's ICC Cricket World Cup. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]
Australia players celebrate after winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final match against India in Ahmedabad, India.
Australia players celebrate after winning the ICC Cricket World Cup final match. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]
Australia's captain Pat Cummins, left, talks to India's Virat Kohli after Australia won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final match against India in Ahmedabad, India.
Australia's captain Pat Cummins, left, talks to India's Virat Kohli after Australia won the match. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, present ICC Men's Cricket World trophy to Australia's captain Pat Cummins after Australia won against India in the final match, in Ahmedabad, India.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles present the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy to Australia's captain Pat Cummins. [Aijaz Rahi/AP Photo]
Australia's captain Pat Cummins poses for a photograph with the trophy after Australia won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final match against India in Ahmedabad, India.
Australia's Cummins poses for a photograph with the trophy. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]
Australia's Glenn Maxwell, left, holds the trophy with teammate David Warner after Australia won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final match against India in Ahmedabad, India.
Australia's Glenn Maxwell, left, holds the trophy with teammate David Warner. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]
Fireworks light up the sky over the Narendra Modi stadium after Australia won against India by 6 wickets during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final match in Ahmedabad, India.
Fireworks light up the sky over the Narendra Modi Stadium after Australia won the ICC Cricket World Cup. [Ajit Solanki/AP Photo]
President BCCI Roger Binny presents player of the tournament award to India's Virat Kohli after the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, India.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Roger Binny presents the player of the tournament award to India's Virat Kohli. [Aijaz Rahi/AP Photo]
India players wait for the award ceremony after Australia won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final match against India in Ahmedabad, India.
India players wait for the awards ceremony after the match. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]
India fans sit dejected during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final match between Australia and India in Ahmedabad, India.
India fans sit dejected after Australia won the match. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]
Indian fans react as the watch the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final match between Australia and India in Ahmedabad, India.
Indian fans react while watching the final match. [Mahesh Kumar A/AP Photo]
Australia players celebrate with the trophy after Australia won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final match against India in Ahmedabad, India.
Australia won the Cricket World Cup for a record-extending sixth time with a six-wicket victory in a low-scoring final. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]