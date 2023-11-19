Photos: Head breaks India hearts as Australia win sixth World Cup title

Australia have won the Cricket World Cup for a record-extending sixth time, ending India’s dominant run in its home tournament with a six-wicket victory in a low-scoring final on the back of Travis Head’s 137.

A heavily partisan crowd inside the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India was silenced as Head, the player of the match, combined with Marnus Labuschagne (58 not out) in a 192-run partnership to chase down the target of 241.

“Not in a million years did I think that would happen,” Head said as his teammates celebrated their victory against an India side who had stormed into the final as the only unbeaten side of the tournament.

“What an amazing day. I’m just thrilled to be a part of it.”

The Indians, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, won all 10 of their matches before the final and were seeking a third trophy in their fourth appearance in a title match that brought a country of 1.4 billion people to a virtual standstill.

India, despite their vast riches, are without a global title since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

“Rohit Sharma was probably the unluckiest man in the world,” said Head.

Australia finished the 2023 tournament with a run of nine straight wins, after starting with back-to-back defeats to India and South Africa. India won the World Cup in 1983 and 2011. Its last major success was winning the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy in 2013.