In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Photos: Israel pummels Gaza after Hamas’s unprecedented attack

The attack by the armed group running the besieged Gaza Strip took Israel by surprise.

Smoke and flames billow after Israeli forces struck a high-rise tower in Gaza City [Ashraf Amra/Reuters]
Published On 7 Oct 2023

Israel has launched multiple air raids on the besieged Gaza Strip after the Palestinian armed group Hamas launched an unprecedented land and air military operation against Israel.

Health officials in the Gaza Strip say at least 198 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli air attacks, with more than 1,600 wounded.

On the Israeli side, authorities say the death toll had risen to at least 100 people, with hundreds of others wounded.

Analysts say the nature of the Hamas attacks on Israel are without precedent in recent years, and could transform the landscape of the entrenched conflict.

A barrage of rockets launched by Palestinian fighters from the Gaza Strip. [Hatem Moussa/AP Images]
Smoke is seen in the Rehovot area as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip. [Ilan Rosenberg/Reuters]
Police officers in Ashkelon, southern Israel, evacuate a woman and a child from a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip. [Tsafrir Abayov/AP Photo]
Israelis take cover in a bomb shelter in Rishon Lezion. [Hadas Parush/Reuters]
A view of a junction shows the aftermath of a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen in Sderot. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Palestinian groups and Israeli forces clash in Gaza
Palestinian members of the military wing of Hamas who were killed or wounded in clashes on the Gaza-Israel fence, are removed from the area and brought back to the Gaza Strip. [Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency]
Smoke rises following Israeli attacks on Gaza. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Scenes of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City
Medics rush wounded people at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City for treatment. [Abedelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Palestinians fleeing their homes. [Bassam Masoud/Reuters]
Palestinians inspect the rubble of a building after it was struck by an Israeli air raid in Gaza City [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
The Gaza Strip is home to about two million Palestinians living in an area of about 365sq km (141sq miles). [Bassam Masoud/Reuters]