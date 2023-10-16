In Pictures

Gallery|Gaza

Israel bombs empty home in Gaza City, harms the people around it

Two people were killed and at least 10 others wounded as Israeli warplanes targeted a family home in central Gaza.

The Rimlawi family home attack
Palestinians carry an injured man on a stretcher after an Israeli bomb hit a home in al-Jalaa Street in central Gaza City on October 15, 2023. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
By Abdelhakim Abu Riash
Published On 16 Oct 2023

Gaza City – The bombs have not stopped falling from Israeli warplanes flying over the Gaza Strip.

In central Gaza City, a bomb hit the Ramlawi family home on al-Jalaa Street, killing at least two people and injuring 10 others.

The family home, which was not inhabited as the Ramlawis had fled earlier, was completely destroyed and caused major damage to surrounding buildings and homes.

The number of people killed by Israel’s aggression on Gaza has risen to 2,670 and those injured to 9,600. The majority of the casualties have been children and women.

According to the United Nations, an estimated 1 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been displaced in the first seven days of conflict with Israel in what the world body described as “catastrophic”.

Khalil Abu Qambaz, who lives on al-Jalaa Street, said the air attacks came without warning.

“People were just in their homes,” he said.

“Do the Israelis think we’ll move from here? We don’t have anywhere to go!

“I’d rather die under the rubble of my own home than someone else’s.”

Another resident, Sami al-Rawagh, was visibly shaken after the air attack.

“We were all sitting together, the family,” he said. “I don’t know if my cousin is alive or dead.

“We’re being destroyed. Is there anything left?”

The Rimlawi family home attack
The Ramlawi family home in central Gaza City was hit and destroyed in an Israeli raid on October 15, 2023. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
The Rimlawi family home attack
The Ramlawi family home was completely destroyed in the Israeli raid, which also caused damage to the surrounding buildings. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
The Rimlawi family home attack
Many children and adults who lived nearby were injured by the strength of the explosion. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
The Rimlawi family home attack
Some 9,600 Palestinians have been wounded since Israel launched its war on the Gaza Strip nine days ago. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
The Rimlawi family home attack
According to the Palestinian health ministry, 50 families have been wiped off the civil registry after Israeli attacks killed every living one of their members. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
The Rimlawi family home attack
Israel's war has been characterised by the bombing of residential streets, family homes and densely populated areas like several refugee camps. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
The Rimlawi family home attack
Children gripped with terror cry as they flee their home with barely any belongings. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
The Rimlawi family home attack
More than 700 children have been killed, with the death toll increasing to more than 2,600 Palestinians. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
The Rimlawi family home attack
The Israeli army has caused much more damage to the Gaza Strip in little more than a week than it has done in 50 days in the past. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]