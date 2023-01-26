In Pictures

Photos: More than 150 dead as Afghans battle cold wave

Afghanistan is facing its worst winter in more than a decade amid an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

An Afghan vegetable vendor shovels snow along a street in Kabul. [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]
Published On 26 Jan 2023

More than 160 people have died from a cold wave in Afghanistan this month in the worst winter in more than a decade, authorities said on Thursday, as the county is facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

Many were unable to afford fuel to heat homes in temperatures well below freezing.

“One hundred sixty-two people have died due to cold weather since January 10 until now,” said Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Disaster Management.

The coldest winter in 15 years, which has seen temperatures dip as low as -34 degrees Celsius (-29.2 degrees Fahrenheit), has hit Afghanistan in the middle of a severe economic crisis.

Many aid groups have partially suspended operations in recent weeks after the Taliban rulers last month banned women from working in nongovernmental organisations (NGO), leaving international agencies unable to operate many programmes. The Taliban, which returned to power in August 2021 after waging 20 years of armed rebellion, also banned women from attending universities in December.

In a snowy field in the west of the Afghan capital, children rummaged through rubbish looking for plastic to burn to help their families, unable to afford wood or coal.

Nearby, 30-year-old shopkeeper Ashour Ali lives with his family in a concrete basement, where his five children shiver from cold.

“This year, the weather is extremely cold and we couldn’t buy coal for ourselves,” he said, adding the small amount he makes from his shop was no longer enough for fuel.

“The children wake up from the cold and cry at night until the morning. They are all sick. So far, we have not received any help and we do not have enough bread to eat most of the time.”

Saddam Hossein, age seven, holding a sack of plastic to burn for heat, poses for a photograph on the snow-covered ground in Kabul. [Ali Khara/Reuters]
Afghans gather around a bonfire after snowfall in Kabul. [Wakil Koshar/AFP]
An Afghan man clears the snow from the roof of his house during rainy and snowy weather, on a hilltop overlooking Kabul. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Ashour Ali, 30, with his children, poses for a photograph in his house in Kabul. [Ali Khara/Reuters]
An Afghan girl carries empty water containers on a snow-covered street in Kabul. [Ali Khara/Reuters]
Afghan municipality workers shovel snow along a street in Kabul. [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]
People navigate a snow-covered street on a hilltop in Kabul. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Afghan boys stand on a snow-covered street in Kabul. [Ali Khara/Reuters]
An Afghan vegetable vendor pushes his wheelbarrow along a snow-laden street in Kabul. [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]
Afghan children play with snow in Kakan village of Argo district, Badakhshan province. [Omer Abrar/AFP]