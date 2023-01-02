In Pictures

Gallery|Football

Photos: Brazil begins paying final respects to legend Pele

Pele is considered by many to be the greatest football player of all time, the only one to win three World Cups.

Death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele
Former player Ze Roberto and Pele's son Edinho are pictured as pallbearers carry the casket of Brazilian soccer legend Pele to the centre circle of Vila Belmiro - the stadium of his former club, Santos - where it will lie for 24 hours before his funeral on Tuesday, January 3 [Diego Vara/Reuters]
Published On 2 Jan 2023

An emotional Brazil began paying its final respects Monday to football legend Pele with a wake at the stadium where he first took the world’s breath away with his dazzling skill.

Hundreds of fans lined up Monday morning to file through the Vila Belmiro, home to Pele’s longtime club, Santos, where the coffin bearing the remains of “O Rei” (The King) was displayed in the centre of the field.

Pele, a three-time World Cup winner widely considered the greatest footballer of all time, died Thursday at the age of 82 after a long battle with cancer.

Carlos Mota and his 12-year-old son Bernardo travelled more than 500km (300 miles) from Rio de Janeiro to Santos, a southeastern port city in Sao Paulo state, to pay tribute to their late hero.

“My whole childhood was influenced by what Pele did for Brazil, by his World Cup wins. He was a national idol,” Mota, 59, told AFP.

“I never saw Pele play, but I’ve seen the videos. He’s the greatest player who ever walked the Earth,” said Bernardo.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Alejandro Dominguez, head of the South American football confederation CONMEBOL, were among the first to pay their respects at the open coffin, which was displayed under an awning and surrounded by bouquets of white flowers.

The oceanside stadium of the team nicknamed “Peixe” – “fish” in Portuguese – opened its doors at 10am (13:00 GMT) for a 24-hour wake, to be followed by a funeral procession through the streets of Santos on Tuesday, then a private interment at a cemetery about 600m (1,968 feet) from the stadium.

Known as Vila Belmiro after the neighbourhood where it is located, the black-and-white stadium has capacity for 16,000 people.

In the stands, three giant flags were displayed, one with an image of Pele sporting his famous number 10 on his jersey.

Another bore the message “Long live the king”; the third said simply, “Pele 82 years”.

Tuesday’s funeral procession will pass by the house of Pele’s mother, 100-year-old Celeste Arantes, who is still alive but unconscious and unaware that her son has died, according to family.

The procession will end at a cemetery in Santos, where Pele will be interred in a special mausoleum.

Death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele
Marcia Aoki, the widow of Brazilian football great Pele, in black, mourns over his body lying in the centre of the pitch at Vila Belmiro stadium during his wake in Santos, Brazil. [Andre Penner/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele
FIFA President Gianni Infantino gives his condolences to Marcia Aoki, the widow of Brazilian soccer great Pele. [Andre Penner/AP Photo]
Death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele
Brazilians bid a final farewell this week to football giant Pele, starting Monday with a 24-hour public wake at the stadium of his longtime team, Santos. [Carl De Souza/AFP]
Death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele
A view of the Vila Belmiro stadium, the site of the wake for late Brazilian football legend Pele, in Santos, Sao Paulo. [Diego Vara/Reuters]
Death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele
Football fans sleep outside the Vila Belmiro stadium and wait for the doors to open Monday morning for Pele's wake. [Matias Delacroix/AP Photo]
Death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele
People line up to pay their last respects to the late Brazilian great Pele during his wake. [Matias Delacroix/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele
A Santos fan waves to mourners queuing to pay their respects to Brazilian soccer legend Pele near Vila Belmiro stadium. [Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]
Death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele
Mourners line up to honour Pele. [Ricardo Moraes/Reuters]
Death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele
A young fan poses in front of a likeness of Pele in Santos, Brazil, where the football legend lived and played for the Santos club. [Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]
Death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele
Pele wore the number 10 his entire career after it was assigned to him during the 1958 FIFA World Cup. [Matias Delacroix/AP Photo]