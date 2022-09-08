In Pictures

Gallery|Politics

Photos: Turkey’s street dogs face off against app, and win

Havrita allowed users to pinpoint the location of stray dogs, which were then often killed. A court has now banned it.

Turkey's street dogs
A dog at the Patilikoy dog shelter in Ankara. [Adem Altan/AFP]
Published On 8 Sep 2022

Stray dogs are a common sight in Istanbul, and, just like the city’s cats, are much loved by locals and tourists alike.

But, with fears among some Turks of attacks – two pit bulls mauled and seriously injured a young girl in the southern city of Gaziantep last year – an app emerged in May, Havrita – made up of the words “woof” and “map” in Turkish – which allowed users to report strays.

The app’s launch led to dogs being poisoned and killed, and a backlash ensued.

But, this month, it was Havrita that was killed off, when an Ankara court decided the app had gone too far, and blocked access to it.

Turkey's street dogs
Dogs are seen at the Patilikoy dog shelter in Ankara. [Adem Altan/AFP]
Advertisement
Turkey's street dogs
Volkan Koc, founder of the Patilikoy dog shelter, sits next to several dogs he rescued. [Adem Altan/AFP]
Turkey's street dogs
A stray dog walks in front of the Hagia Sofia mosque in Istanbul. [Yasin Akgul/AFP]
Turkey's street dogs
'We began to hear more about poisoning cases or mass killings,' said Gulsaniye Ekmekci of the Istanbul Bar's Animal Rights Commission. [Yasin Akgul/AFP]
Turkey's street dogs
Stray dogs sleep near Taksim Square in Istanbul. [Yasin Akgul/AFP]
Turkey's street dogs
A stray dog wanders near Taksim Square. [Yasin Akgul/AFP]
Advertisement
Turkey's street dogs
'We are a society that coexists with animals. Actually it's an Eastern tradition. Every neighbourhood has its dogs and people who take care of them,' said Ekrem Isin, who wrote The Four-Legged Municipality: The Street Dogs of Istanbul. [Yasin Akgul/AFP]
Turkey's street dogs
A husky at Patilikoy dog shelter. [Adem Altan/AFP]