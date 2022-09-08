Photos: Turkey’s street dogs face off against app, and win

Stray dogs are a common sight in Istanbul, and, just like the city’s cats, are much loved by locals and tourists alike.

But, with fears among some Turks of attacks – two pit bulls mauled and seriously injured a young girl in the southern city of Gaziantep last year – an app emerged in May, Havrita – made up of the words “woof” and “map” in Turkish – which allowed users to report strays.

The app’s launch led to dogs being poisoned and killed, and a backlash ensued.

But, this month, it was Havrita that was killed off, when an Ankara court decided the app had gone too far, and blocked access to it.