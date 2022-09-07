In Pictures

Photos: Tractors to the rescue as floods hit India’s Bengaluru

Authorities in India’s ‘Silicon Valley’ use tractors to rescue residents of posh housing estates marooned by the floods.

Commuters are ferried in tractors
Commuters ride in tractors through a waterlogged street in Bengaluru. [Manjunath Kiran/AFP]
Published On 7 Sep 2022

Authorities in the Indian city of Bengaluru have used tractors to rescue residents of posh housing estates marooned by floods, which killed at least one person.

Army teams were sent in after two days of torrential rain in India’s “Silicon Valley” during an unusually wet monsoon, which has brought 162 percent more rainfall than average since June 1.

“Things are bad. Please take care,” Gaurav Munjal, founder of the SoftBank-backed education technology firm Unacademy, said on Twitter after he, his family and his dog were rescued on a tractor.

With city streets submerged and traffic in chaos, many companies asked staff to work from home. Some city residents struggled to empty flooded basements and shops, video footage showed.

“Our businesses are very heavily dependent on people on the street – our delivery partners – and getting that sorted is the top priority,” said a co-founder of a startup unicorn, who did not want himself and the company to be named.

Even before the rains, the road and transportation infrastructure system of the city had been bad, said K Ganesh, an entrepreneur and promoter of companies Bigbasket and HomeLane, among others.

“I hope this serves as a wake-up call to everyone.”

Floodwaters receded on Wednesday, allowing normal life to resume in parts of the city after two days of incessant rain. Environmentalists have blamed the flooding on poor urban planning.

Bengaluru floods
An ambulance moves over floodwaters on Outer Ring Road following heavy rainfall in Bengaluru. [Jagadeesh NV/EPA]
Bengaluru floods
According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, at least 96 people died in separate incidents since June 1 as heavy rain wreaked havoc across the southern state. [Jagadeesh NV/EPA]
Bengaluru floods
Even though September is usually the wettest month in Bengaluru, this year has seen more rain than normal. [Jagadeesh NV/EPA]
Bengaluru floods
The Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA), the umbrella group for the IT sector, advised employees to work from home while many schools and colleges were shut. [Jagadeesh NV/EPA]
Bengaluru floods
A bus drives on a flooded road in India's tech hub. [Jagadeesh NV/EPA]
Bengaluru floods
The state chief minister said some areas in the city saw 150 percent more rain than usual in the first week of September. [Jagadeesh NV/EPA]
Bengaluru floods
A flooded residential area in Bengaluru. [Manjunath Kiran/AFP]
Bengaluru floods
People gather in front of shops along a waterlogged street. [Manjunath Kiran/AFP]