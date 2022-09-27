In Pictures

Photos: Russian reservists leave behind sobbing loved ones

Freshly mobilised reservists in Russia’s southern Rostov region say goodbye to their families.

A woman cries as reservists drafted during partial mobilisation depart for military bases, in Bataysk in the Rostov region of Russia. [Sergey Pivovarov/Reuters]
Published On 27 Sep 2022

The sound of old Soviet war songs mixed with the sobbing of relatives in the small Russian town of Bataysk as freshly mobilised reservists in Russia’s southern Rostov region said goodbye to their families.

Recruits were summoned as part of the partial mobilisation announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin after a decisive counteroffensive by the military in Ukraine, which Russia invaded seven months ago.

Protests against the call-up and Russia’s military operation have taken place in dozens of cities, and long queues have formed at Russia’s land borders with several countries.

Twenty-year-old Roman Khodakov, who had received a draft notice only the night before, told the Reuters news agency he had returned from the army just three months ago.

“A man came and gave me the draft notice. Mum wasn’t happy but what could we do? We have to defend our country,” Roman said. “The main thing is to overcome the fear: I only fear for my family; they are heartbroken … I don’t fear for myself – it’s God’s will.”

The military recruitment office in Bataysk sits next to the local marriage registry office on the town’s central square.

Andrei and his fiancée Yulia had not planned on getting married, but the mobilisation forced them to think again.

“I have mixed emotions: I feel fear of the unknown, I feel a lot right now,” he said holding his young son and a football in his hands.

After being pronounced husband and wife, Andrei and Yulia kissed each other – tears quietly streaming down her cheeks – and Andrei left to join his fellow recruits.

A reservist says goodbye to his relatives in Bataysk. [Sergey Pivovarov/Reuters]
Andrei and his bride Yulia get married before Andrei's departure for a military base. [Sergey Pivovarov/Reuters]
Dmitry, a reservist drafted during the partial mobilisation, and his bride Evgenia get married before Dmitry's departure. [Sergey Pivovarov/Reuters]
A woman says goodbye to a reservist before his departure. [Sergey Pivovarov/Reuters]
A woman is in tears as reservists drafted during partial mobilisation depart. [Sergey Pivovarov/Reuters]
Reservists arrive at a gathering point in the city of Bataysk. [Sergey Pivovarov/Reuters]
Reservists finish the final paperwork before being deployed to military bases. [Sergey Pivovarov/Reuters]
An Orthodox priest conducts a service for reservists. [Sergey Pivovarov/Reuters]