Photos: UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II at state funeral

In a country known for pomp and pageantry, the first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s was filled with spectacle.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II makes its way through London flanked by members of the Royal Navy following the state funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey in central London. [Martin Meissner/Pool via AP Photo]
Published On 19 Sep 2022

The United Kingdom and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral on Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

In a country known for pomp and pageantry, the first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s was filled with spectacle. Ahead of the service, a bell tolled 96 times – once a minute for each year of Elizabeth’s life.

Then, 142 Royal Navy sailors used ropes to draw the gun carriage carrying her flag-draped coffin to Westminster Abbey before pallbearers bore it inside the church, where about 2,000 people ranging from world leaders to healthcare workers gathered to mourn her.

The trappings of state and monarchy abounded: The coffin was draped with the Royal Standard and atop it sat the Imperial State Crown, sparkling with almost 3,000 diamonds, and the sovereign’s orb and sceptre.

But the personal was also present: The coffin was followed into the church by generations of Elizabeth’s descendants, including King Charles III, heir to the throne Prince William, and nine-year-old George, who is second in line.

On a wreath atop the coffin, a handwritten note read, “In loving and devoted memory,” and was signed Charles R – for Rex, or king.

“Here, where Queen Elizabeth was married and crowned, we gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service, and in sure confidence to commit her to the mercy of God our maker and redeemer,” the dean of the medieval abbey, David Hoyle, told the mourners as the funeral opened.

The service drew to a close with two minutes of silence observed across the UK, after which the attendees sang the national anthem, now titled God Save the King.

Monday was declared a public holiday in honour of Elizabeth, who died on September 8 – and hundreds of thousands of people descended on central London to partake in the historic moment.

The queen has been laid to rest with her late husband, Prince Philip, at a private family service in Windsor.

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla and other members of the royal family follow behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the sovereign's orb and sceptre, as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey. [Gareth Cattermole/Pool via AP Photo]
King Charles III and Princess Anne walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II being carried along The Mall in London, on its way to Windsor Castle. [Markus Schreiber/ Pool via AP Photo]
Britain's King Charles III, left, Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince William, Prince George, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as they leave Westminster Abbey in central London. [Ben Stansall/Pool via AP Photo]
A general view of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police along The Mall in London, England. [Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters]
Britain's Camilla, the Queen Consort, left, Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, second right, and Prince George, right, ride in a car following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is pulled following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London. [Andreea Alexandru/Pool via AP Photo]
Buckingham Palace staff stand outside the palace gates. [Markus Schreiber/Pool via AP Photol]
A gun carriage transports the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown. [Stefan Rousseau/Pool via AP Photo]
People react as the carriage carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes by during the ceremonial procession following her state funeral at Westminster Abbey. [Mike Egerton/Pool via AP Photo]
A person throws a flower towards the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as it is transported in London. [Carlos Barria/Reuters]
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie, right, arrive for the burial ceremony of late Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. [Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via AP Photo]
Minute guns are fired by the King's Troop of the Royal Horse Artillery from the east lawn of Windsor Castle. [Arron Hoare/Pool via Reuters]
The hearse transporting the coffin of Queen Elizabeth drives along Albert Road in Windsor. [Molly Darlington/Pool via Reuters]
The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth is escorted along the long walk towards Windsor Castle. [Paul Childs/Reuters]
Emma, the monarch's fell pony, right, stands as the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Windsor Castle for the committal service at St George's Chapel. [Aaron Chown/Pool via AP Photo]
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into St George's Chapel for her committal service. [Jonathan Brady/Pool via AP Photo]
The Imperial State Crown is removed from the coffin at the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II. [Jonathan Brady/Pool via AP Photo]