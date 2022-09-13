In Pictures

Gallery

Photos: William Ruto inaugurated as Kenyan president in Nairobi

Several people were injured in a stampede at the gate of the stadium in Kenya’s capital where William Ruto was being inaugurated as president.

Outgoing Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta inspects a guard of honour
Outgoing Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta inspects a guard of honour at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi ahead of William Ruto's inauguration ceremony. [Tony Karumba/AFP]
Published On 13 Sep 2022

Scores of people were injured during a stampede as Kenyans forced their way into a stadium where William Ruto was inaugurated as president on Tuesday.

A medic said a fence at the stadium in the capital, Nairobi, fell down after people pushed it and about 60 were injured. There were no reports of deaths.

Some of those present said they unsuccessfully tried to dodge baton-wielding security forces on their way in.

“I was beaten by the police after trying to get inside,” one witness, Benson Kimutai, who had a leg injury, said.

Ruto narrowly won the August 9 election in East Africa’s most stable democracy over long-time opposition figure Raila Odinga. Last week, Supreme Court last week rejected challenges to the official results.

Ruto is taking power in a country heavily burdened by debt that will challenge his efforts to fulfil sweeping campaign promises made to Kenya’s poor.

Kenya's President William Ruto
Kenya's President William Ruto takes the oath of office as First Lady Rachel Ruto stands by his side during the official swearing-in ceremony. [Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]
Advertisement
People chant slogans during the inauguration
People chant slogans during the inauguration of Kenya's President William Ruto. [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
Supporters of Kenya President elect William Ruto
Supporters of incoming president Ruto at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, in Nairobi. [Tony Karumba/AFP]
Supporters of Kenya President elect William Ruto
People jostle to attend the presidential inauguration. [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
Supporters of Kenya President elect William Ruto
People assist a man injured in a stampede at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. [Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]
Supporters of Kenya President elect William Ruto
A woman lies on the ground after being injured in the stampede when security forces pushed people back as they tried to force their way into the Kasarani stadium. [Brian Inganga/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Supporters of Kenya President elect William Ruto
Riot police attempt to control people as they jostle to attend the presidential inauguration. [Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]
Supporters of Kenya President elect William Ruto
People tried to dodge baton-wielding security forces. Some failed. 'I was beaten by the police after trying to get inside,' said one witness, Benson Kimutai. [Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]