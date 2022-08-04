In Pictures

Photos: Volcano near Iceland’s main airport erupts

Fagradalsfjall volcano began erupting just eight months after its last eruption officially ended.

A close-up of the lava flowing from Fagradalsfjall volcano
Lava flows from Fagradalsfjall volcano. [Marco Di Marco/AP Photo]
Published On 4 Aug 2022

A volcano in southwest Iceland has begun erupting in an uninhabited valley located not far from Keflavik Airport, the country’s international air traffic hub.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office urged people not to go near the Fagradalsfjall volcano, which is located some 32km (20 miles) southwest of the capital, Reykjavik.

People on Wednesday gathered to watch the dramatic natural spectacle unfold, which happened just eight months after the volcano’s last eruption officially ended.

“It’s just crazy,” photographer Gunnar Freyr said after witnessing the eruption. “I thought the eruption was going to happen, maybe like in a few weeks and now it’s here and it is so beautiful.”

Keflavik Airport remained open and no flights were disrupted.

A person wears protective gear as they stand close to the lava
Known as the land of fire and ice, Iceland is Europe's biggest volcanic region, with 32 systems considered active in the country. [Marco Di Marco/AP Photo]
Steam rises and lava flows from Fagradalsfjall volcano
The country is home to a third of the lava that has flowed on Earth since the Middle Ages, according to Visit Iceland. [Marco Di Marco/AP Photo]
A sign points the way to Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland
A sign points the way towards Fagradalsfjall volcano. [Brynjar Gunnarsson/AP Photo]
People visit the lava flow at the scene of the newly erupted volcano
People visit the lava flow at the newly erupted volcano. [Haraldur Gudjonsson/AFP]
People walk to get a view of the eruptions on Fagradalsfjall volcano
People walk to get a view of the eruptions. The Icelandic Meteorological Office urged people not to go near the volcano. [Brynjar Gunnarsson/AP Photo]
People look at the lava
Iceland straddles the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a crack on the ocean floor separating the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates. The shifting of these plates is in part responsible for Iceland's intense volcanic activity. [Marco Di Marco/AP Photo]
Lava spews from Fagradalsfjall volcano
Scientists had anticipated an eruption somewhere on the peninsula after a series of earthquakes over the past week indicated volcanic activity close to the crust. [Brynjar Gunnarsson/AP Photo]