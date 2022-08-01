In Pictures

Gallery|Protests

Photos: Sadr supporters ready for long sit-in at Iraq parliament

The demands of the protesters include early elections and constitutional amendments.

Tents for supporters of Iraqi populist leader Moqtada al-Sadr are set up during a sit-in, at the parliament building
Protesters have set up tents at the parliament building in Baghdad. [Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters]
Published On 1 Aug 2022

Supporters of Iraqi Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr have erected tents and prepared for an open-ended sit-in at the country’s parliament in Baghdad, in a move that could prolong political deadlock.

Thousands of people had stormed into the fortified Green Zone on Saturday, taking over the empty parliament building for a second time in a week. Their demands include early elections and constitutional amendments, among others.

Al-Sadr has not visited the scene, but in a tweet on Sunday, he said the sit-in was “a great opportunity to radically challenge the political system, the constitution, and the elections”. He called on all Iraqis to join the “revolution”, an indication the sit-in will likely become a drawn-out event.

Nearly 10 months after the elections, the country is still without a new government due to the repeated failure of negotiations and the en masse resignation last month of al-Sadr’s bloc, the largest in parliament.

Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr
Supporters of al-Sadr sleep on the ground during the sit-in at the parliament building complex. [Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters]
Advertisement
An Iraqi security forces officer stands next to a sleeping supporte
An Iraqi security officer stands next to a sleeping protester inside the parliament building. [Saba Kareem/Reuters]
Supporters of Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr continue
Protesters sleep on the floor of the parliament building. [Murtadha al-Sudani/Anadolu Agency]
An Iraqi man distributes free meals for supporters
A man distributes free meals for protesters inside the parliament building. [Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters]
Supporters of Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr
Supporters of al-Sadr on Saturday forced their way into the legislative chamber for the second time in days, after October elections failed to lead to the formation of a government. [Murtadha al-Sudani/Anadolu Agency]
Supporters of Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr
Protesters eat lunch inside a tent set up outside Iraq's parliament. [Sabah Arar/AFP]
Advertisement
Volunteers distribute mineral water to the protesters
Volunteers distribute water to the protesters. [Sabah Arar/AFP]
Supporters Iraq's powerful Shiite preacher Moqtada Sadr
Protesters walk freely in and out of Iraq's parliament building. [Sabah Arar/AFP]