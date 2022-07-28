In Pictures

Photos: North Korea marks Korean War armistice anniversary

The country celebrates the anniversary of the armistice as the day of ‘victory in the fatherland liberation war’.

the 8th National Conference of War Veterans in Pyongyang
The eighth National Conference of War Veterans in North Korea's capital, Pyongyang. [KCNA via KNS/AFP]
Published On 28 Jul 2022

North Korea celebrated the anniversary of the armistice in 1953, which brought an end to the fighting in the Korean War.

The event marked 69 years since the ceasefire, which left the peninsula divided and millions of families split by the so-called Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between North Korea and South Korea.

Millions of people were killed during the conflict, which began in 1950 when the communist North invaded the United States-backed South as leader Kim Il Sung sought to reunify by force the peninsula Russia and the US had divided at the end of World War II.

The Chinese and Soviet-backed North fought to a standstill against the South and a US-led United Nations coalition. Hostilities ended on July 27, 1953, with a ceasefire that has never been replaced by a peace treaty.

The North has subsequently built up a nuclear arsenal that it says it needs to protect itself against a US invasion, and has been subjected to multiple international sanctions as a result.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday said his country was “ready to mobilise” its nuclear deterrent in any future military clash with the US and South Korea, according to state media.

Speaking to war veterans, Kim emphasised the country’s “thorough readiness” to “deal with any military clash with the United States”.

His latest threats come as South Korea and the US move to ramp up joint military exercises, which have always infuriated the North as Pyongyang considers them rehearsals for invasion.

a night party for young students celebrating the 69th anniversary of the victory in the Korean War
Young students celebrating the 69th anniversary of 'Victory Day' at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. [KCNA via KNS/AFP]
Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju
Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju attend a ceremony to mark the anniversary. [KCNA via Reuters]
Kim Jong Un (C) visiting the Fatherland Liberation War Martyrs Cemetery in Pyongyang
Kim visits the Fatherland Liberation War Martyrs Cemetery in Pyongyang. [KCNA via KNS/AFP]
military executives visiting the Fatherland Liberation
'Our armed forces are thoroughly prepared to respond to any crisis, and our nation’s nuclear war deterrence is also fully ready to mobilise its absolute strength faithfully, accurately and promptly to its mission,' Kim said in a speech, according to state media. [KCNA via KNS/AFP]
People enjoy a singing performance
A musical performance at the plaza of Pyongyang Grand Theatre in Pyongyang. [Cha Song Ho/AP Photo]
North Korean military personnel visit the statues of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il
North Korean military personnel near the statues of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il on Mansu Hill in Pyongyang. [Cha Song Ho/AP Photo]
People visit the statues of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il
People visit the statues of the two former leaders on Mansu Hill. [Jon Chol Jin/AP Photo]
People and veterans take part in a a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, in Pyongyang
Citizens and veterans take part in a ceremony to mark the anniversary in Pyongyang. [KCNA via Reuters]
People dance at the plaza of the Pyongyang
People dance at the plaza of the Pyongyang Grand Theatre. [Kim Won Jin/AFP]