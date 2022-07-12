In Pictures

Photos: Japan mourns as funeral for former PM Abe held in Tokyo

With prayers and flowers, Japan on Tuesday said farewell to Shinzo Abe, the country’s longest-serving premier.

People queue to offer flowers and prayers for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at Zojoji temple
People queue to offer flowers and prayers for former Abe at Zojoji Temple. [Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo]
Family and friends of Shinzo Abe, the assassinated former prime minister of Japan, gathered at a temple in the capital, Tokyo, for a private funeral, as mourners outside condemned the leader’s “despicable” murder.

Although the funeral rites on Tuesday were for family members and close associates only, long lines of people, some dressed in black, came to the Zojoji Temple to pay their respects.

The hearse carrying Abe’s body drove through central Tokyo and passed a number of significant buildings, including Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) headquarters, the prime minister’s residence and the parliament building.

Abe was shot at close range on Friday while giving a campaign speech in the city of Nara, two days before upper house elections that saw the LDP strengthen its hold on power.

The murder suspect, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, is in custody and has told police he targeted Abe because he believed the politician was linked to an organisation he resented.

Satoshi Ninoyu, the chairman of the National Public Safety Commission, a cabinet position overseeing national police, pledged on Tuesday to hold a full review of any security failings.

Mourners pray for late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, at Headquarters of the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party
Mourners pray at the LDP's headquarters in Tokyo. [Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]
Motorcade carrying the body of the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, leaves after his funeral at Zojoji Temple
A motorcade carrying Abe's body leaves after his funeral ceremony at Zojoji Temple. [Issei Kato/Reuters]
Police officers stand guard as people watch a motorcade with the body of the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
Police officers stand guard as people watch the motorcade with Abe's body. [Issei Kato/Reuters]
Akie Abe, wife of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, sits in a vehicle carrying Abe's body, as she leaves after his funeral at Zojoji Temple in Tokyo
Akie Abe, the wife of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, sits in the vehicle carrying his body. [Issei Kato/Reuters]
A hearse transporting the body of late former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe drives past the Diet Building
Local police have already admitted flaws in their guarding programme for Abe, who was approached from behind and shot in broad daylight. [Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP]
One of people who offer flowers and prayers for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, cries at Zojoji temple in Tokyo
A woman cries after offering flowers and prayers at Zojoji Temple. [Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo]
One of people who offer flowers and prayers for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, cries at Zojoji temple
Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister. [Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo]
People offer flowers to late former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe at Zojoji Temple
Long lines of people went to the Zojoji Temple to pay their respects. [Philip Fong/AFP]