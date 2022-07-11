In Pictures

Gallery|Russia-Ukraine war

Photos: Search for survivors under Chasiv Yar building debris

At least 18 people were confirmed killed when the residential buildings were struck in the town of Chasiv Yar.

Firefighters and members of a rescue team clear the scene after a building was partialy destroyed following shelling, in Chasiv Yar
Firefighters and members of a rescue team clear the scene after a building was partially destroyed following shelling in Chasiv Yar, eastern Ukraine. [Miguel Medina/AFP]
Published On 11 Jul 2022

Emergency workers in eastern Ukraine continued to search for survivors in the ruins of three buildings that were hit in a Russian rocket attack in the eastern town of Chasiv Yar.

On Sunday, one man was pulled from the rubble after a lengthy operation to free him from under the concrete. He was whisked away to hospital and it was not known if he had sustained any serious injuries. Emergency services said the latest rescue brought to six the number of people dug out of the rubble.

An estimated 24 people were believed still trapped, including a nine-year-old child.

Cranes and excavators worked alongside rescue teams to clear away the ruins of one building, its walls completely shorn off by the impact of the strike.

The rocket assault was the latest in a recent burst of high-casualty attacks on civilian structures.

At least 19 people died when a Russian missile hit a shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk in late June. Another 21 people were killed when an apartment building and recreation area came under rocket fire in the southern Odesa region this month.

Russia has repeatedly claimed that it is hitting only targets of military value in the war.

There was no comment on Chasiv Yar at a Russian defence ministry briefing on Sunday.

Chasiv Yar is located about 20km (12 miles) southeast of Kramatorsk, a city that is expected to be a major target of Russian forces as they grind westward.

Rescuers clear the scene after a building was partialy destroyed as a result of Russian missile hit on a four-storey residential building in Chasiv Yar
At least 18 people were confirmed killed when the residential buildings were struck late on Saturday. [Miguel Medina/AFP]
A woman weeps in front of an apartment block reduced to rubble in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.
Iryna Shulimova, 59, weeps at the scene in the aftermath of the attack. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP]
Rescuers pull a man from the rubble of a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike, in the town of Chasiv Yar
Rescuers pull a man from the rubble of the residential building damaged by the strike. An estimated 24 people were believed still trapped, including a nine-year-old child. [Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Reuters]
Chasiv Yar
Rescuers carry the body of a man from the rubble of the building that was partially destroyed. [Anatolii Stepanov/AFP]
Chasiv Yar
A resident carries her belongings from one of the damaged buildings in Chasiv Yar. [Anatolii Stepanov/AFP]
Chasiv Yar
The Saturday night rocket assault was the latest in a series of attacks hitting civilian structures. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]
Residents take their belongings out of their apartment after the rocket attack in Chasiv Yar. Russia has repeatedly claimed that it is hitting only targets of military value in the war. [Miguel Medina/AFP]
Chasiv Yar
Rescue workers stand on the rubble of the residential apartment block. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]
Chasiv Yar
Rescue workers look for survivors. [Anatolii Stepanov/AFP]