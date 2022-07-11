In Pictures

Gallery|Wildlife

Photos: Portugal battles wildfires amid drought

The wildfires come as Portugal endures a heatwave with temperatures expected up to 43 degrees Celsius.

Firefighter battling a fire in Cruzinha, Alvaiazere, Portugal
Portugal's civil protection agency said more than 3,000 firefighters were combatting active fires. [Paulo Cunha/EPA]
Published On 11 Jul 2022

More than 3,000 firefighters and 30 aircraft have been battling wildfires in Portugal that authorities say have injured 29 people, including 12 firefighters and 17 civilians.

The European Union on Sunday activated its firefighting air fleet assistance programme that allows member nations to share resources to help Portugal. Spain, which has also endured wildfires recently, quickly responded by mobilising two firefighting planes to send to its neighbour, according to the EU crisis commissioner, Janez Lenarcic.

The EU says climate change has the continent facing one of its hardest years for natural disasters such as droughts and wildfires.

In June, 96 percent of the southern European country was classified as being in either in “extreme” or “severe” drought.

The fires have caused authorities to increase a state of alert already in place. Portugal’s government declared a state of heightened alert on Saturday that will run through Friday.

The wildfires come as Portugal endures a heatwave with temperatures expected up to 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit). The country has adopted restrictions barring public access to forests deemed to be at special risk, banned the use of farm machinery and outlawed fireworks.

A inhabitant pours water onto the flames during a forest fire in Canecas, outskirts of Lisbon, Portugal
A man pours water onto flames in Canecas, on the outskirts of the capital, Lisbon. Authorities warn that the fire risk will reach a peak in the next few days and a worsening of the situation is expected from July 12. [Mario Cruz/EPA]
Residents fetch water from a swimming pool to pour onto the flames in Canecas. [Mario Cruz/EPA]
Inhabitants battle a forest fire in Canecas
Inhabitants pour water onto the flames during a forest fire in Canecas
A man stands as a firefighter works near a burning area during a forest fire in Canecas
Twelve firefighters and 17 civilians required medical assistance to treat minor injuries caused by blazes. [Mario Cruz/EPA]
Bushes burn during a forest fire in Canecas
'We are facing an almost unprecedented situation in meteorological terms,' Andre Fernandes, the national civil protection commander, said on Saturday. [Mario Cruz/EPA]
A firefighting plane takes part in wildfire fighting operations at Freixianda in Alvaiazere
The EU has activated its firefighting air fleet assistance programme that allows member nations to share resources to help Portugal. [Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP]
A residential area during a forest fire in Canecas
Portugal has long suffered large, and sometimes tragic, forest fires. In 2017, out-of-control wildfires killed more than 100 people. [Mario Cruz/EPA]