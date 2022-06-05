In Pictures

Fire sweeps through Bangladesh container depot killing dozens

A fire sweeps through a container facility in southeastern Bangladesh, killing at least 49 people.

A fire rages at the BM Inland Container Depot
Fire rages at the BM Inland Container Depot near Chittagong [AP Photo]
Published On 5 Jun 2022

A massive fire has swept through an inland container depot in southeastern Bangladesh, killing at least 49 people and injuring more than 300, officials said on Sunday, the latest incident highlighting the country’s poor industrial safety track record.

The fire broke out at a container facility on Saturday night at Sitakunda, 40km (25 miles) from the port city of Chittagong, triggering a huge blast and multiple container explosions subsequently at the site, officials said.

Firefighters were still scrambling to put out the fire on Sunday afternoon as chemical filled containers were still exploding, said fire service officials.

The explosion shook the neighbourhood and shattered glasses of windows of nearby buildings, local residents said.

The death toll could rise as some of the injured are in critical condition, said Chittagong civil surgeon Mohammed Elias Hossain. The injured included firefighters and policemen, he said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze. Fire service officials suspected it might have originated from a container of hydrogen peroxide and spread quickly to other containers.

Firefighters work to contain a fire
Firefighters work to contain the blaze that broke out at the container depot in Chittagong. [AP Photo]
Firefighters arrive at the site after a fire broke out
The fire broke out on Saturday night triggering a huge blast and multiple container explosions subsequently at the site. [AFP]
Firefighters carry the dead body of a victim
Firefighters carry the body of a victim. It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze. [AFP]
A firefighter stands amid the debris
Fire service officials said they suspect the fire may have originated from a container of hydrogen peroxide and spread quickly to other containers. But it has yet to be confirmed by officials. [AFP]
Firefighters work on the spot after a massive fire broke out
Many of the containers in the depot are believed to have held chemicals. [Azim Aunon/Reuters]
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire
Firefighters were still working to bring the fire under control on Sunday. [AFP]
This picture taken on June 5, 2022 shows smoke billowing after a fire broke out
The depot handles goods for export and import and is located about 40km (25 miles) from the country’s main Chittagong port. [AFP]