Muslims in India stage protests over Prophet comments

Two protesters killed and hundreds arrested as police crack down on protests over insult to Prophet Muhammad.

Security personnel patrol on a street after violence erupted between police and protestors over a comment on Prophet Mohammed by BJP member Nupur Sharma, in Howrah on the outskirts of Kolkata
Security personnel patrol the streets after violence erupted between police and protesters in Howrah, West Bengal. [Reuters]
Published On 12 Jun 2022

Muslims in India have taken to the streets to protest against anti-Islamic comments made by two members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Two protesters died of gunshot injuries sustained during clashes with police in the eastern Indian city of Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state. Ten people were being treated for various injuries at the hospital.

Senior police official Surendra Kumar Jha said at least 14 police officials were injured in the incident in Ranchi and other areas.

In northern Uttar Pradesh state police said they had arrested 230 alleged rioters after unrest spread across several towns after Friday prayers.

In the eastern state of West Bengal, authorities enforced an emergency law prohibiting public gatherings in the industrial district of Howrah until June 16. At least 70 people were arrested on charges of rioting and disturbing public order, with internet services suspended for more than 48 hours after the latest communal violence.

Earlier this month, the BJP suspended its spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and expelled another leader, Naveen Kumar Jindal, for their controversial comments about the Prophet’s private life that also triggered a diplomatic backlash from Muslim countries.

Police cases have been filed against the two former BJP officials.

Countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Iran – India’s key trade partners – lodged protests through diplomatic channels and used social media to demand an apology from the government.

India’s foreign ministry said last week the tweets and comments did not reflect the views of the government.

Clashes over the remarks simmered across the country, as some in the Muslim community see them as the latest instance of pressure and humiliation under the BJP rule on issues ranging from freedom of worship to the wearing of hijab head scarves.

The BJP leadership has issued instructions to several senior members to be “extremely cautious” when talking about religion on public platforms and the government continues to tighten public security.

Muslims participate in a protest demanding the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Nupur Sharma for her comments on Prophet Mohammed, in Kolkata, India
People take part in a protest demanding the arrest of BJP member Nupur Sharma for her comments on Prophet Muhammad in Kolkata, West Bengal. [Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters]
Muslims shout slogans during a protest demanding the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Nupur Sharma for her comments on Prophet Mohammed, in Kolkata
People shout slogans during a protest demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma in Kolkata. [Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters]
Protestors clash with police during a protest demanding the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Nupur Sharma for her comments on Prophet Mohammed, in Prayagraj, India
Protesters clash with police during a protest in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh state. [Ritesh Shukla/Reuters]
Protestors throw stones towards police during a protest demanding the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Nupur Sharma for her comments on Prophet Mohammed, in Prayagraj, India
Protesters clash with police in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. [Ritesh Shukla/Reuters]
Rapic Action Force personnel stand guard along a road during a partial curfew imposed following violent demonstrations against Bharatiya Janata Party former spokeswoman Nupur Sharma's remarks on the Prophet Mohammed, in Ranchi
Rapid Action Force personnel stand guard along a road during a partial curfew imposed following violent demonstrations against former BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma's remarks on the Prophet Muhammad in Ranchi, Jharkhand state. [Rajesh Kumar/AFP]
Jamia Millia Islamia university students burn effigies depicting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and expelled BJP leader Naveen Jindal, demanding their arrest for their comments on Prophet Mohammed, at Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi
Jamia Millia Islamia university students in New Delhi burn effigies depicting suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and expelled BJP leader Naveen Jindal. They demanded their arrest for their insulting comments against Prophet Muhammad. [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]
Students from Delhi university display placards and shout slogans during a demonstration to condemn police firing on a crowd protesting the remarks by a former spokesperson from the ruling party on Prophet Mohammed in the eastern Indian city of Ranchi, in New Delhi
Students in New Delhi display placards and shout slogans during a demonstration to condemn police firing on a crowd in Ranchi . [Money Sharma/AFP]