Photos: Bucha residents picking up the pieces of shattered lives

The streets of the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city are being cleaned of debris but the horrors of war are unlikely to fade soon.

Born in 1936, Maria came to Bucha as a construction worker in the 1950s. 'I worked on so many residential buildings in this town and it is so painful for me to see the destruction. There was an explosion so strong, that our entire apartment block went up and came down again. I was hiding in the bathroom. Now, it is so cold I sleep in my overcoat.' [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
By Alyona Synenko
Published On 1 May 2022

When Bucha, a town on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, became a theatre of fierce fighting and shelling, most of its 30,000 residents left.

But some people stayed because they could not or chose not to leave their homes. Among the remaining residents, there are many elderly, sick and homeless people.

Today, life is returning, the streets are being cleaned from the debris of destruction and unexploded ordnance, and every day the town looks more like its former self.

But people who live here say the horrors they have been through are not likely to go away. “We have all changed. Young people turned old,” said Natalia, 68, who remained in Bucha with her husband after their children and grandchildren went abroad.

More people are out in the streets cleaning courtyards in front of their apartment buildings and cooking outside on open fires, as gas and electricity have not yet been restored.

They look calm, but some break into tears when they recount the experience of the past weeks. “The level of destruction is impressive after just a few weeks of hostilities,” said Dominik Stillhart, director of operations of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), who visited Bucha and Irpin last week.

“But it is the conversations with the residents that made me realise how deep, painful and long-lasting the scars from the violence will be.”

People are deeply traumatised by death and destruction they have seen so close. Conflict is uprooting lives in Ukraine, with civilians bearing the brunt of intense fighting.

This photo essay was provided by ICRC

Graves in the courtyard of a residential building. Unable to take their dead loved ones to the cemetery, people buried them in the street. [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
People live without water, electricity and gas and are cooking outside on open fires. [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
Ivan, 40, was hiding in the basement together with his wife and three children. 'We heard shooting outside. Marina, my wife, kept telling me how scared she was. She stopped eating. Then, one morning she didn’t wake up. We buried her outside in the courtyard of our apartment building. I thought about everything we wanted to do together but kept postponing for later.' [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
Unexploded ordnance is removed, but remnants of warfare still litter many residential areas in Bucha. [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
Dimitri is taking care of his elderly mother. 'I haven’t slept for a month and a half. The silence scares me more than the sound of gunshots.' [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
Natalia’s children and granddaughter left Bucha. 'All our windows got broken from the shelling. After that, I couldn’t force myself to go to bed for three nights. I feel sorry for the animals. I feed five cats and one dog left behind by the neighbours.' [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
ICRC registers Bucha residents for cash assistance. [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
Life is slowly returning to Bucha, but the scars of warfare remain. [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]
Kyiv's railway station emptied as many people left the city and its suburbs to return to their homes after Russian forces retreated. [Alyona Synenko/ICRC]