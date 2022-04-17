In Pictures

Photos: Freshly dug graves and mourning in Ukraine

In the towns and villages just outside Kyiv, bodies of more than 900 civilians have been found, most of them shot dead.

Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) servicemen enter a building during an operation to arrest suspected Russian collaborators in Kharkiv. [Felipe Dana/AP Photo]
Published On 17 Apr 2022

A cemetery worker took a rest from digging graves in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha as Ukrainians mourned the mounting death toll of Russia’s assault with prayers, flowers and toys left in memory of the dead.

One 75-year-old woman, Tetyana Gramushnyak, was killed by shelling while cooking outside her home in Bucha. Her body was lowered into a grave on Thursday inside a purple coffin topped with a cross.

Elsewhere in Bucha, sunlight cast an eerie red glow over the darkened bedroom and vacant expression of Nadiya Trubchaninova, 70, who cradled a portrait of her sons.

Oleg and Vadym Trubchaninov, aged 46 and 48, were killed by Russian soldiers in Bucha, where officials say more than 400 bodies have been found, and the death toll could rise as minesweepers comb the area.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, armed servicemen in combat gear arrested a man, suspected to be a Russian collaborator, from a residential building.

A woman opened her door with a look of terror on her face, as she saw the helmeted, armed figures holding shields in the hallway. Inside one apartment, a serviceman took a moment to play with a large tabby cat lounging on a carpet.

At the railway station in Kramatorsk, where more than 50 people were killed and dozens more wounded earlier this month, blossoms and playthings adorned a fence in memory of the dead.

Nadiya Trubchaninova, 70, stands in her bedroom holding a portrait of her sons Oleg Trubchaninov, 46, and Vadym, 48, who was killed by Russian soldiers last month in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv. [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]
A woman looks for goods dropped from the apartment building partly damaged by shelling, in Kramatorsk. [Andriy Andriyenko/AP Photo]
Rifles and an axe lay in a field where Ukrainian soldiers dig a trench in case of another Russian invasion, in Bucha. [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]
A cemetery worker carries a cross for the tomb of Tetyana Gramushnyak, 75, who was killed by shelling on March 19 while cooking outside her home in Bucha. [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]
A cemetery worker takes a rest from working on the graves of civilians killed in Bucha. [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]
A woman looks at the Security Service of Ukraine servicemen as they enter a building during an operation to arrest suspected Russian collaborators in Kharkiv. [Felipe Dana/AP Photo]
An SBU serviceman arrests a man suspected to be a Russian collaborator in Kharkiv. [Felipe Dana/AP Photo]
Firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a damaged factory following a Russian bombing in Kramatorsk. [Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo]
Women wait at a bus station in Kramatorsk. [Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo]
People look at a crater of an explosion in a village of Horodnya, Chernihiv region. [George Ivanchenko/AP Photo]
Volunteers carry the body of a man killed during the war to a refrigerated container in Bucha. [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]