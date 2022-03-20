In Pictures

‘Bomb shelters, battlefronts’: Ukrainians resist Russian assaults

Besieged Ukrainian cities have been under relentless Russian bombardment as Ukrainians resist the aggression.

Nanny Svitlana Stetsiuk plays with one of the babies in the nursery in Kyiv. [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]
Published On 20 Mar 2022

In a Kyiv basement converted into a nursery, Svitlana Stetsiuk plays tenderly with a baby, one of 19 surrogate babies whose non-Ukrainian biological parents are outside the country.

These children of Ukrainian surrogate mothers, some just days old, are stuck in this makeshift bomb shelter, waiting for their parents to pick them up, from a war zone. Their caretaker nurses cannot leave the shelter because of the constant shelling by Russian troops.

In the besieged and battered port city of Mariupol, Russian forces have pushed deeper and heavy fighting has shut down a major steel plant as local authorities pleaded for more Western help.

If Russia is able to take Mariupol, the scene of some of the war’s worst suffering, that would be a major battlefield advance, as its army is still largely bogged down outside big cities more than three weeks into the land invasion.

In the western city of Lviv, Ukraine’s cultural capital formerly known for its elegant architecture, military veterans train dozens of civilians to use firearms and grenades.

“It’s hard, because I have really weak hands, but I can manage it,” said 22-year-old Katarina Ishchenko.

All around the country, there are scenes of resistance and determination as Ukrainians put up a fight against Russia, which has faced heavier-than-expected losses on the battlefield since it first invaded.

A displaced family from Kyiv, right, sit in a basement used as a bomb shelter during an air raid in Lviv. [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
People gather in a basement being used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv. [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
Ukrainian civilians receive weapons training in Lviv, western Ukraine. [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
A police officer walks at the site of a bombing that damaged residential buildings in Kyiv. [Felipe Dana/AP Photo]
A neighbour works as a traffic officer at one of the barricades built by territorial defence units in the outskirts of Kyiv. [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]
Anti-tank barriers are set up at a checkpoint in Maidan Square, in Kyiv. [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]
A refugee from Mykolaiv, Ekaterina Mosha, 82, has a meal in Palanca, Moldova, with her grandson Dmitrii, 3, after fleeing the war in neighbouring Ukraine. [Sergei Grits/AP Photo]
Volunteers sort donated clothes for distribution among internally displaced people in Lviv, western Ukraine. [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
A woman cries before starting to clean the site where a bombing damaged residential buildings in Kyiv. [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]
A woman looks at residential buildings damaged by a bomb in Kyiv. [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]
Olga plays with her daughter Vedeneya in an empty park in Kyiv. [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]