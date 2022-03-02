In Pictures

Thousands evacuate as Australia reels from severe flooding

Tens of thousands evacuated as parts of Australia’s southeast coast hit by the worst flooding in more than a decade.

water floods streets and houses in Maryborough, Australia
Flooded streets and houses in Maryborough, Australia. [Queensland Fire and Emergency Services/Handoud via AP]
Tens of thousands of Australians have been forced to evacuate as torrential rains caused the worst flooding in a decade on the country’s southeast coast region.

The rains submerged town centres, washed away homes and cut power lines.

At least 13 people have been killed since the extreme weather arrived late last week, the latest four deaths recorded in the worst-hit town of Lismore in New South Wales.

“This is terrible. This is terrible. One life lost is too many,” said New South Wales Deputy Premier Paul Toole.

Emergency crews carried out 300 flood rescues after getting 2,200 requests for help overnight. Military helicopters airlifted stranded people from rooftops, while stranded motorists and animals were rescued from a bridge after fast rising waters submerged both ends.

A deadly storm front barrelled south on Wednesday towards Sydney, home to more than 5 million people.

The Bureau of Meteorology said Sydneysiders should brace to receive months worth of rain in a few hours, as officials reported that Warragamba Dam, the city’s main source of water, began overflowing on Wednesday morning.

“Today, the focus is on Sydney. We are expecting heavy rainfall over the afternoon into the night and into tomorrow,” Toole warned in a news conference.

The disaster raised questions about how prepared the country was for being at the forefront of severe climate change, one academic expert said.

A man inspects the damage at a farm in Logan
A man inspects the damage at a farm in Logan, south of Brisbane. After bringing havoc to Queensland, the storm front moved southwards, dumping vast quantities of water and sparking a string of flood alerts in New South Wales including Sydney, Australia's largest city. [Jono Searle/AAP Image via AP]
A view of flooded houses following heavy rains in Lismore
Flooded houses in Lismore, New South Wales. [AAP Image/Jason O'Brien via Reuters]
Flooding scenes in Logan
Thirteen people have been killed since the extreme weather arrived late last week. [Jono Searle/EPA]
Wreckage are seen at the Hawthorne ferry terminal on the Brisbane river
The aftermath at the Hawthorne Ferry Terminal on the Brisbane River. [Tertius Pickard/AP Photo]
People wade through flood water as they relocate in Chinderah
People wade through floodwater in Chinderah. [Jason O'Brien/AAP Image via AP]
A bus shelter is submerged under water in Brisbane, Australia,
A bus shelter is submerged under water in Brisbane. [Tertius Pickard/AP Photo]
Residents carry belongings as they clean their homes in the flood-damaged suburb of Newmarket in Brisbane
Residents carry belongings as they clean their homes in the flood-damaged suburb of Newmarket in Brisbane. [Patrick Hamilton/AFP]