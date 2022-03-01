In Pictures

Gallery

Photos: Shelling, blasts as Russia steps up Ukraine attacks

Fighting rages across Ukraine, as a huge convoy of Russian military vehicles masses near Kyiv.

A destroyed Ukrainian armoured personnel carrier vehicle is seen in front of a school
A destroyed Ukrainian armoured personnel carrier in front of a school which was on fire after Kharkiv was hit by shelling. [Vitaliy Gnidyi/Reuters]
Published On 1 Mar 2022

A huge convoy of Russian tanks and other military vehicles has massed near Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, on the sixth day of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

So far, the Russian military’s movements have been stalled by fierce resistance on the ground and a surprising inability to dominate the airspace. Many Ukrainian civilians, meanwhile, spent another night huddled in shelters, basements or corridors.

On Monday, after a first, five-hour session of talks between Ukraine and Russia yielded no stop in the fighting, both sides agreed to another meeting in the coming days. As the talks along the Belarusian border wrapped up, several blasts could be heard in Kyiv and Russian troops advanced on the city of nearly 3 million.

Elsewhere, video from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-biggest city with a population of about 1.5 million, showed residential areas being shelled, with apartment buildings shaken by repeated, powerful explosions.

Authorities in Kharkiv said several people had been killed and dozens injured. They warned that casualties could be far higher.

The Russian military has denied targeting residential areas despite evidence of shelling of homes, schools and hospitals.

Fighting raged in other towns and cities, too. The strategic port city of Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov, is “hanging on” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s adviser Oleksiy Arestovich. An oil depot was reported bombed in the eastern city of Sumy.

Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, and more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, the head of the region wrote on Telegram. Dmytro Zhyvytskyy also posted photographs of the charred shell of a four-story building and rescuers searching rubble.

Separatist-controlled territories in the east continued to be shelled as Russia pressed on with the invasion. One death was reported.

This photograph shows a view of a school destroyed as a result of fight not far from the centre of Ukrainian city of Kharkiv
A view of a destroyed school in Kharkiv. [Sergey Bobok/AFP]
Advertisement
A satellite image shows part of a military convoy and burning homes, near Invankiv, Ukraine
A satellite image shows part of a Russian military convoy and houses on fire, near Ivankiv, northwest of Kyiv. [Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters]
This picture shows Russian infantry mobility vehicles GAZ Tigr destroyed as a result of fight in Kharkiv,
Russian infantry mobility vehicles GAZ Tigr are seen destroyed in Kharkiv. [Sergey Bobok/AFP]
A handout photo made available by the Ukraine State Emergency Service press service shows a view of burnt vehicles after shelling at a residential area in Kharkiv
Burned vehicles after shelling hit a residential area in Kharkiv. [Ukrainian State Emergency Service/Handout via EPA]
Rescuers are seen in a building, which city officials said was damaged by a missile, in central Kharkiv,
Rescuers are seen inside a central Kharkiv building, which city officials said was damaged by a missile. [Ukrainian State Emergency Service/Handout via Reuters]
People are seen removing debris in Okhtyrka
People remove debris at the site of a military base building that was destroyed by an air raid, in the town of Okhtyrka in Ukraine's Sumy region. [Irina Rybakova/Press service of the Ukrainian ground forces/Handout via Reuters]
Advertisement
Damaged building is seen in Donetsk's Petrovskaya, which is under control of pro-Russian separatists, as Russian attacks continue in Ukraine
A damaged home after shelling in Donetsk's Petrovskaya, which is under the control of pro-Russian separatists. [Leon Klein/Anadolu]
Destroyed vehicles are seen in Donetsk's Kievsky Rayonda, which is under control of pro-Russian separatists
Destroyed vehicles in Donetsk's Kievsky Rayonda after shelling continued to hit the separatist-held territories in Ukraine's east. [Leon Klein/Anadolu]
A serviceman of pro-Russian militia walks inside a house that was damaged by recent shelling, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk,
A pro-Russian militia member walks inside a house that was damaged by recent shelling in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk. [Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters]
A view of the damaged headquarters of the Kharkiv administration hit by shelling in Kharkiv
The aftermath of shelling that damaged the regional administration building in Kharkiv. [Sergey Bobok/AFP]
A man reacts inside a vehicle damaged by shelling, in Brovary, outside Kyiv
A vehicle damaged by shelling in Brovary, outside Kyiv. [Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo]