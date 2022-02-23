In Pictures

Gallery

Photos: Devastating wildfires continue to rage in Argentina

Strong winds, low humidity and drought have fuelled wildfires for weeks in northern Argentina.

A firefighter controls the wildfires of native forest at Paraje Uguay,
Almost 800,000 hectares in the northeast province of Corrientes have been consumed by recent wildfires. [Juan Mabromata/AFP]
Published On 23 Feb 2022

Wildfires in Argentina’s north have continued to spread through the province of Corrientes, where officials said fires had devastated at least nine percent of its territory.

The flames are consuming about 30,000 hectares (74,000 acres) a day in Corrientes, destroying almost 800,000 hectares so far, according to the latest official reports.

Strong winds, low humidity and dryness from drought have helped the fires spread since mid-January.

The mainly rural province of farms, ranches and forests normally is characterised by abundant rain.

“It never happened to us, we never lived something like this, we were really overcome,” one resident, Jorge Ayala, told The Associated Press news agency.

Authorities estimate losses so far at more than 26 billion Argentine pesos (more than $240m), and experts say the province could need years to recover.

Firefighting units have begun to arrive from all corners of Argentina and also from Brazil and Bolivia.

Artists and public figures are campaigning to raise funds for the victims, while donations of basic goods are pouring into the area.

Firefighter control the burned field
Strong winds, low humidity and dryness from drought have helped the fires spread since mid-January. [Juan Mabromata/AFP]
Advertisement
Firefighters work to put out a fire in the town of Santo Tome
Firefighters work to put out a fire in the town of Santo Tome in the province of Corrientes. [Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/EPA]
Firefighters work to put out a wildfire in the town of Santo Tome
Wildfires have already destroyed around nine percent of the territory in Corrientes. [Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/EPA]
An aircraft sprays water on the burned fields in the town of Santo Tome
An aircraft sprays water on burned fields in Santo Tome. [Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/EPA]
Firefighters work to put out a wildfire in the town of Santo Tome
Firefighters work to put out a wildfire in Santo Tome. [Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/EPA]
Firefighters control the burned field to fight the wildfires of native forest at Paraje Uguay
Firefighters, police and volunteers have been trying to put out the fires for weeks, which have taken hold amid a drought linked to the La Niña climate phenomenon. [Juan Mabromata/AFP]
Advertisement
Aerial picture of the burned fields in the town of Santo Tome
An aerial picture of burned fields in the town of Santo Tome. [Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/EPA]