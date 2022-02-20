In Pictures

Photos: Ottawa trucker protest peters out after police crackdown

Protesters heckle the Ottawa police on Wellington Street in the Canadian capital's downtown core [Roger Lemoyne/Al Jazeera]
By Roger Lemoyne
Published On 20 Feb 2022

Ottawa, Canada – The downtown core of Canada’s capital was quiet on Sunday after police broke up a weeks-long occupation that began as a protest against pandemic restrictions and morphed into demands for the government to resign.

The “Freedom Convoy” challenged Canada’s reputation for politeness and respect of authority, spawned similar actions in France, the Netherlands, and New Zealand, and disrupted major trade with the United States.

Hundreds of large transport trucks blocked streets surrounding Parliament for nearly a month, and thousands of demonstrators from across the country endured the cold winter weather to participate.

The siege of Ottawa annoyed many residents in the capital as the truckers continuously honked horns and harassed passers-by.

Moreen Valentine was one citizen of Ottawa who had had enough of the boisterous demonstration.

“I feel like my city is under siege. It’s been a month since I haven’t had access to services I use daily,” she told Al Jazeera on Saturday as police removed the last of the protesters.

“I guess I’m excited to get some sense of normalcy back in my life, but I think there’s going to be a lot of repercussions that we’ll deal with for the next while.”

A 37-year-old woman, who would only identify herself as Maggie from Peterborough, Ontario, said it was just the beginning of the protest movement – not the end – after police moved in and dispersed the demonstration.

“We’re not just going to go back in our box and be scared any more. We have a tribe,” said Maggie. “Were going to stay together, hold the line wherever that may be. We’re going to stand up for each other.”

An individual known as “peace man” to the protesters stands on a scaffolding erected on Ottawa's Wellington Street as the advancing police close in. [Roger Lemoyne/Al Jazeera]
Police use a flash-bang grenade as they clear demonstrators from an encampment in downtown Ottawa. [Roger Lemoyne/Al Jazeera]
After an exodus of trucks in the last 24 hours, one truck from Jonker trucking Co. remains unattended in front of the Parliament buildings. [Roger Lemoyne/Al Jazeera]
Protesters link arms hoping to withstand the advance of the police into the central space occupied by the dwindling remains of the Freedom Convoy. [Roger Lemoyne/Al Jazeera]
A protester is pushed over a snowbank as the police line advances. [Roger Lemoyne/Al Jazeera]
A trucker from the Jonker Trucking Co. waves back to protesters and supporters as he leaves the protest site. [Roger Lemoyne/Al Jazeera]
The protest convoy has gridlocked downtown Ottawa, parking in front of the Parliament of Canada. The first day of the protest was the 29th of January. The city and the Canadian government have been profoundly affected by the demonstration. [Roger Lemoyne/Al Jazeera]
Protesters tumble over a large snowbank as they flee what was thought to be an advance by horse-mounted police. The riders never appeared. [Roger Lemoyne/Al Jazeera]
Ottawa police officers with helmets and truncheons make the final push to remove protesters from Parliament Hill and Wellington Street. [Roger Lemoyne/Al Jazeera]
Protesters heckle the Ottawa police on Wellington Street. Police moved from Rideau Street directly in front of the Senate building to the Prime Minister’s office and the Parliament buildings on Wellington Street. [Roger Lemoyne/Al Jazeera]
The protesters attempted to resist and “hold the line” but were overwhelmed by the numbers and force of the police. [Roger Lemoyne/Al Jazeera]