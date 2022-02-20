In Pictures

Photos: Bautista Agut captures 10th tennis title at Qatar Open

Spaniard beat Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili in straight sets in the the 2022 Qatar Open final.

Roberto Bautista Agut captured his 10th career title by defeating reigning champion Nikoloz Basilashvili in the Qatar Open final.[Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Published On 20 Feb 2022

Roberto Bautista Agut has won the Qatar Open for the second time after beating Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-4 in a replay of last year’s final which Basilashvili won.

Second-seed Bautista Agut was broken in the early stages of the first and second sets, only to battle back and tame his opponent’s serve twice in each set.

The Spaniard went on to complete his fourth win in six career meetings with Basilashvili, who was the third seed in Qatar.

It was Bautista Agut’s first ATP Tour title since he won the same tournament in 2019.

Basilashvili clinched a 7-6, 6-2 victory when the pair met in last year’s final.

The centre court of the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex during the final. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Spectators at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2022 final between Nikoloz Basilashvili and Roberto Bautista Agut
Spectators at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2022 final between Nikoloz Basilashvili and Roberto Bautista Agut. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Basilashvili claimed a 7-6, 6-2 victory when the pair met in last year's final. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
It is the second time Bautista Agut has lifted the trophy at this event, having clinched the crown in 2019. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Basilashvili's supporters cheer him on at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2022 final. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
"I am super happy with how I played in this tournament," Basilashvili said after the match. "I would like to thank the crowd. I am super proud to play in front of you." [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Players congratulate each other after the match [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
“I am very happy,” Bautista Agut said. “It has been a while since I lifted a trophy. I have been working very hard to reach another final and to get the chance to win another title. It was a big dream for me to win a title and I have now won twice in Doha." [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]