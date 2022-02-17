In Pictures

Gallery

Photos: ‘Unity Day’ held in Ukraine to defy Russia invasion fear

People sing the national anthem as they gather in front of the port to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine
People sing the national anthem as they celebrate Unity Day in Odesa. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]
Published On 17 Feb 2022

Ukrainians raised national flags and played the country’s anthem to show unity against fears of a Russian invasion.

The yellow and blue banner fluttered outside schools, hospitals and many shops on Wednesday to mark “Unity Day”, a holiday President Volodymyr Zelenskyy created this week after Russia massed troops near Ukraine’s borders.

Russia has denied it will invade but has warned it could take unspecified “military-technical” action if its security demands, including restrictions on NATO, are not met.

On Kyiv’s main Khreshchatyk boulevard, where flags decorated government offices, it was business as usual for many.

“Just a normal day, but these flags are here for a purpose, to show we fear no one. They did not scare us,” said Mykola, who operates a small coffee stand.

A loudspeaker at a local government office in Kyiv blared patriotic songs, while television and government YouTube channels broadcast speeches and rousing reminders of Ukraine’s nationhood.

In a televised address, Zelenskyy said Ukrainians were united around a common desire “to live in peace, happily, in a family, children with parents”.

“No one can love our home as we can. And only we, together, can protect our home,” he said.

Zelenskyy, himself an active social media user, called on Ukrainians to post pictures and videos of the Ukrainian flag and add hashtags. On Instagram, users posted under #UnityDay.

Ukrainians march holding a national flag to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine
Ukrainians march holding a national flag to celebrate Unity Day in Odesa. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]
Ukrainian Army soldiers pose for a photo as they gather to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa
People carry a large Ukrainian flag marking a "day of unity" in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region
People carry a large Ukrainian flag marking Unity Day in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine. [Vadim Ghirda/AP Photos]
Women hold Ukrainian flags as they gather to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa,
While a Russian invasion of Ukraine has not taken place as feared, the US and its allies maintained that the threat is still strong, with Europe’s security and economic stability in the balance. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]
Ukrainian Army soldiers pose for a photo as they gather to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa
A 200 meter long Ukrainian flag is unfolded at the Olympiyskiy stadium in Kyiv,
A 200m long Ukrainian flag is unfolded at the Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kyiv. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
An elderly lady looks at people carrying a large Ukrainian flag as they mark a "day of unity" in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region
A woman watches people carrying a large Ukrainian flag as they mark Unity Day in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine. [Vadim Ghirda/AP Photos]