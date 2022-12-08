Photos: Funky fan fashion turns World Cup into striking spectacle

From colourful wigs and body-painting designs to elaborate masks and dresses made out of flags, fans from every corner of the planet have gone to great lengths to bring their best football party outfits to the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The eye-catching spectacle in the stadiums and the streets of the host country has accompanied the action on the pitch, drawing amusement – and, in some cases, controversy.

Go through our gallery below to see some of the most striking sartorial choices by supporters of the teams vying for international football’s top trophy.