In Pictures

Gallery|In Pictures

Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach quarter-finals

With scores deadlocked at 1-1, Croatia won with goalkeeper Dominic Livakovic saving three penalties in the shootout.

Japan vs Croatia
Japan's Maya Yoshida in action with Croatia's Josko Gvardiol [Peter Cziborra/Reuters]
Published On 5 Dec 2022

Croatia beat Japan on penalties in a closely fought World Cup last-16 tie to claim a place in the quarter-finals.

Mario Pasalic scored the winning spot kick to see Croatia through 3-1 on penalties on Monday in the tournament’s last game at the Al Janoub Stadium in Wakrah, south of Qatar’s capital.

Croatia forward Ivan Perisic, who was denied by Japan’s goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda in the opening minutes, pulled them level 10 minutes into the second half after meeting Dejan Lovren’s cross with a powerful header.

Daichi Kamada had shot off target after a flowing Japan counterattack minutes before Daizen Maeda deservedly put them ahead in the 43rd minute, firing home from close range after Ritsu Doan delivered an in-swinging cross into the penalty area.

With the scores deadlocked at 1-1 after an absorbing 90 minutes, Japan’s Kaoru Mitoma went closest in the scrappy half-hour of extra time, forcing Croatian goalkeeper Dominic Livakovic to parry away his powerful drive.

Livakovic saved penalties from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida before Pasalic netted the winning spot-kick.

Croatia will face either Brazil or South Korea in the quarter-finals.

Croatia's Ivan Perisic shoots at the goal. [John Sibley/Reuters]
Japan vs Croatia
Croatia's Ivan Perisic in action against Japan's Takehiro Tomiyasu. [Dylan Martinez/Reuters]
Croatia's Luka Modric and Japan's Yuto Nagatomo. [Lee Smith/Reuters]
Japan's Ritsu Doan jumps for the ball alongside Croatia's Josko Gvardiol. [Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo]
Maeda celebrates scoring Japan's first goa
Japan's Daizen Maeda celebrates scoring their first goal. [John Sibley/Reuters]
Japan vs Croatia
Japan's Daizen Maeda, third from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal. [Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo]
Japan vs Croatia
Croatia's Bruno Petkovic in action with Japan's Wataru Endo and Takehiro Tomiyasu. [Peter Cziborra/Reuters]
Croatia's Ivan Perisic scores their first go
Croatia's Ivan Perisic scores their first goal. [John Sibley/Reuters]
Japan vs Croatia
Croatia's Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring their first goal. [Matthew Childs/Reuters]
Japan's Maya Yoshida, right, fights for the ball with Croatia's Bruno Petkovic, centre, and Japan's Takehiro Tomiyasu. [Alessandra Tarantino/Reuters]
Japan vs Croatia
Croatia's Josko Gvardiol in action with Japan's Takuma Asano. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
Japan vs Croatia
Croatia's Dominik Livakovic saves a penalty from Japan's Kaoru Mitoma during the shootout. [Lee Smith/Reuters]
Japan vs Croatia
Croatia's Dominik Livakovic celebrates with Mario Pasalic, Josko Gvardiol, Dejan Lovren and Josip Juranovic after winning the penalty shootout and progressing to the quarter finals. [Peter Cziborra/Reuters]