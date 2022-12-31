In Pictures

Gallery|In Pictures

Photos: The life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died on Saturday morning in the Mater Ecclesia Monastery in the Vatican.

Pope Benedict
Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on April 19, 2005 [File: Andrew Medichini/AP Photo]
Published On 31 Dec 2022

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularised Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95.

Pope Francis will celebrate his funeral Mass in Saint Peter’s Square on Thursday, an unprecedented event in which a current pope will commemorate the funeral of a former one.

Benedict stunned the world on February 11, 2013, when he announced, in his typical, soft-spoken Latin, that he no longer had the strength to run the 1.2 billion-strong Catholic Church that he had steered for eight years through scandal and indifference.

His dramatic decision paved the way for the conclave that elected Francis as his successor. The two popes then lived side-by-side in the Vatican gardens, an unprecedented arrangement that set the stage for future “popes emeritus” to do the same.

A statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni on Saturday morning said: “With sorrow, I inform you that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died today at 9:34 [08:34 GMT] in the Mater Ecclesia Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be released as soon as possible.”

The Vatican said Benedict’s remains would be on public display in Saint Peter’s Basilica starting Monday for the faithful to pay their final respects. Benedict’s request was that his funeral would be celebrated solemnly but with “simplicity”, Bruni told reporters.

He added that Benedict, whose health had recently deteriorated, had received the sacrament of the anointing of the sick on Wednesday, after his daily Mass, in the presence of his longtime secretary and the consecrated women who tend to his household.

The former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger had never wanted to be pope, planning at age 78 to spend his final years writing in the “peace and quiet” of his native Bavaria.

Instead, he was forced to follow the footsteps of the beloved St John Paul II and run the church through the fallout of the clerical sex abuse scandal and then a second scandal that erupted when his own butler stole his personal papers and gave them to a journalist.

Being elected pope, he once said, felt like a “guillotine” had come down on him.

Nevertheless, he set about the job with a single-minded vision to rekindle the faith in a world that, he frequently lamented, seemed to think it could do without God.

“In vast areas of the world today, there is a strange forgetfulness of God,” he told a million young people gathered on a vast field for his first foreign trip as pope, to World Youth Day in Cologne, Germany, in 2005. “It seems as if everything would be just the same even without him.”

With some decisive, often controversial moves, he tried to remind Europe of its Christian heritage. And he set the Catholic Church on a conservative, tradition-minded path that often alienated progressives.

Pope Benedict
Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, with the towers of Munich's cathedral in the background, bids farewell to Bavarian believers in downtown Munich, Germany, on February 28, 1982. Cardinal Ratzinger went on to become Pope Benedict XVI. [Dieter Endlicher/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Pope Benedict
Pope Benedict XVI blesses the faithful as he leaves St Peter's Square at the Vatican at the end of his weekly general audience. [Pier Paolo Cito/AP Photo]
Pope Benedict
Pope Benedict XVI walks through the gate of the former Nazi concentration camp of Auschwitz, with a sign above reading in German, 'Work will set you free', in Oswiecim, Poland, on May 28, 2006. [Diether Endlicher/AP Photo]
Pope Benedict
Pope Benedict XVI, left, and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I greet the faithful from a balcony of the Ecumenical Patriarchate after attending the Divine Liturgy together in the nearby Church of St George in Istanbul, Turkey, on November 30, 2006. [Dimitri Messinis/AP Photo]
Pope Benedict
Pope Benedict XVI, centre, kneels in prayer during his visit to Ground Zero in New York on April 20, 2008. [Pier Paolo Cito/AP Photo]
Pope Benedict
Pope Benedict XVI, centre, talks to an Australian Aborigine while waving to pilgrims aboard a harbour cruise in Sydney, Australia, on July 17, 2008.[Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Pope Benedict
Pope Benedict XVI, centre, talks with a firefighter in front of a collapsed student dormitory following an earthquake in L'Aquila, central Italy, on April 28, 2009. [Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo]
Pope Benedict
Pope Benedict XVI - accompanied by King Abdullah II of Jordan, second left, Queen Rania, left, and Prince Ghazi bin Mohammed, right - visits the Bethany beyond the Jordan river, the site of Jesus Christ's baptism, west of Amman, Jordan, on May 10, 2009. [Nasser Nasser/AP Photo]
Pope Benedict
Pope Benedict XVI waves to Palestinians as he arrives for a ceremony at the Aida Refugee Camp, backdropped by the separation barrier in the West Bank town of Bethlehem on May 13, 2009. [Muhammed Muheisen/AP Photo]
Pope Benedict
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama meet with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican on July 10, 2009. [Haraz N Ghanbari/AP Photo]
Pope Benedict
Pope Benedict XVI rides in the popemobile as he leaves Fatima's Sanctuary in Fatima, Portugal, on May 12, 2010. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]
Pope Benedict
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, accompanies Pope Benedict XVI as he leaves the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, on September 16, 2010. [Lefteris Pitarakis/AP Photo]
Pope Benedict
Pope Benedict XVI leads a Mass outside the Sagrada Familia Church in Barcelona, Spain, designed by Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi and whose construction began in 1882, during its consecration ceremony on November 7, 2010. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]
Pope Benedict
Pope Benedict XVI, top right, kneels in prayer in front of the casket of late Pope John Paul II, laid out in state at the Altar of the Confession inside St Peter's Basilica, at the end of a solemn celebration in St Peter's Square where John Paul II was beatified on May 1, 2011. [Andrew Medichini/ Pool via AP Photo]
Pope Benedict
Pilgrims react as they approach Pope Benedict XVI and kiss his right hand, at Cuatro Vientos airport in Madrid, Spain, on August 20, 2011. [Andres Kudacki/AP Photo]
Pope Benedict
Pope Benedict XVI waves from the popemobile wearing a Mexican sombrero as he arrives to give a Mass in Bicentennial Park near Silao, Mexico, on March 25, 2012. [Eduardo Verdugo/AP Photo]
Pope Benedict
Pope Benedict XVI meets with Fidel Castro, right, in Havana, Cuba, on March 28, 2012. [Osservatore Romano/AP Photo]
Pope Benedict
A helicopter with Pope Benedict XVI onboard leaves the Vatican bound for Castel Gandolfo on February 28, 2013. [Michael Sohn/AP Photo]
Pope Benedict
Pope Benedict XVI leaves after greeting the faithful from the balcony window of the papal summer residence of Castel Gandolfo, the scenic town where he will spend his first post-Vatican days and made his last public blessing as pope, on February 28, 2013. [Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo]
Pope Benedict
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI attends a consistory led by Pope Francis inside St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on February 22, 2014. [Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo]
Pope Benedict
Pope Francis, right, greets Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the Vatican on June 30, 2015. [L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP]