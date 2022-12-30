In Pictures

News|In Pictures

Photos: World mourns Pele, the king of football

The Brazilian played football barefoot as a child and rose to become a virtuoso universally regarded as one of the best.

Pele
A Brazil fan holds a replica World Cup trophy in front of a banner of former Brazil player Pele, in World Cup host country Qatar on December 2. [File: Benoit Tessier/Reuters]
Published On 30 Dec 2022

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, who came to be known as Pele and one of the greatest and most popular footballers in the world, died on Thursday after a long battle with cancer. He was 82.

Born in Tres Coracoes, in the state of Minas Gerais, in 1940, Pele grew up in poverty. His parents could not even afford a football. An old sock filled with newspapers was the first “ball” his magical feet kicked but it was enough for him to fall in love with the game – and for people to start noticing he was different.

His unmatched skill ensured that he scored two goals in the 1958 World Cup final to lead Brazil to victory over Sweden. He was just 17.

Pele, who is credited with coining the phrase “the beautiful game” to refer to football, helped his Brazil win the World Cup also in 1962 and 1970.

In addition to skills and charisma, a certain mysticism always surrounded the character of the king of football.

One of his many famous quotes, made at the last match he ever played in 1977 in New York, was honouring children and with his limited English, he just said “love, love, love”.

Brazil’s outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro has declared three days of mourning for the nation to grieve Pele’s death.

His funeral will be held at the Vila Belmiro stadium, outside Sao Paulo, where Pele played some of the best matches of his career.

Pele
The statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro is illuminated in the colours of the Brazilian national flag to honour Pele. [Bruna Prado/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Pele
The Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro is illuminated with a golden light in honour of Pele. [Pilar Olivares/Reuters]
Pele
A woman cries after learning about Pele's death, outside the Vila Belmiro stadium, home of the Santos FC club in Santos. Pele played most of his career for Santos FC. [AP Photo/Fabricio Costa]
Pele
Fans of Brazilian football legend Pele gather to mourn his death in Santos. [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
pele
An artist draws an image of the footballer at the Pele store in Times Square in New York City. [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]
pele
People in Times Square pose in front of a mural of Pele while others gather to mourn his death. [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]
Advertisement
pele
People gather outside the Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos. [AP Photo/Matias Delacroix]
pele
A mural depicting Pele in Sao Paulo. [Carla Carniel/Reuters]
pele
A man stands in front of an image depicting Pele as people gather to mourn his death in Santos. [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
pele
Pele fans leave flowers with a wreath - that reads in Portuguese 'Eternal Pele' - at the foot of his statue in the Vila Belmiro stadium. [Fabricio Costa/AP Photo]
pele
A news headline ticker in Times Square announces the death of Pele. [Ted Shaffrey/AP Photo]
pele
An image of Pele is displayed on the South American Football Confederation building in Luque, Paraguay [Cesar Olmedo/Reuters]