Photos: Network of fixers preys on migrants crossing into Mexico

The result is a booming business that often targets a population of migrants who are largely poor and desperate.

Migrants rest after crossing the Suchiate River, the border between Guatemala and Mexico
Migrants rest after crossing the Suchiate River on the border between Guatemala and Mexico, near Ciudad Hidalgo in the Chiapas state of Mexico, on October 4 [Marco Ugarte/AP Photo]
Published On 30 Dec 2022

When migrants cross into Mexico through the main southern border city of Tapachula – a steamy place with no job opportunities – they soon learn the only way to cut through the red tape and expedite what can be a months-long immigration process is to pay someone.

With soaring numbers of foreigners entering Mexico, a sprawling network of lawyers, fixers and middlemen has exploded in the country. At every step, opportunists are ready to provide documents or counsel to migrants who can afford it – and who don’t want to risk their lives packed in a truck for a dangerous border crossing.

Fixers have always found business with those passing through the country. But the increasing numbers of migrants over the last year have made the work more prominent and profitable, as has Mexico’s renewed efforts to control migration by accelerating document processing.

The result is a booming business that often preys on a population of migrants who are largely poor, desperate and unable to turn elsewhere.

Even when migrants buy travel documents or visas, they aren’t guaranteed safe transit. The papers may be disregarded or destroyed by the very agency that issued them.

Migrants rarely report questionable practices. Most assume their payments and time are part of the price of travelling north to the US. Even when corruption is reported, authorities seldom take action, citing a lack of evidence.

Mexico’s National Immigration Institute did not reply to multiple requests for comment about its efforts to combat corruption, and officials there refused to be interviewed. This month, the agency said it had followed up on every recommendation issued by the internal control office as part of its commitment to the fight against corruption. In previous statements, it has said officials try to avoid bribery and corruption by installing surveillance cameras in offices and encouraging people to report problems.

The lack of accountability has made it easy for fixers to operate and exchange payment and information with officials.

“This is never going to end because there are many high-ranking officials involved who are receiving a lot of money,” said Monica Vazquez, a public defender from Puebla, in central Mexico.

She and her colleagues believe the situation is only getting worse.

Venezuelan migrants cross the Suchiate River
Venezuelan migrants cross the Suchiate River on the border between Guatemala and Mexico, near Ciudad Hidalgo in the Chiapas state of Mexico. [Marco Ugarte/AP Photo]
An empanada vendor's stall advertises information, and immigration
An empanada vendor's stall advertises information and migration documents outside the main immigration office in Puebla, Mexico. [Marco Ugarte/AP Photo]
Migrants wait inside a local's home they are paying to stay in while waiting on the Mexican immigration office
Migrants wait inside a Mexican local's home, where they are paying to stay while the Mexican immigration office processes their applications for legal documents. [Marco Ugarte/AP Photo]
Migrants wait in line for their turn to apply for legal migration
Migrants wait in line for their turn to apply for legal documents outside the National Immigration Institute in Tapachula, a city in the Chiapas state of Mexico. Many are seeking 'safe passage' permits, a common term for temporary documents issued by the Mexican government that allow the holder to leave the country through any border, including the shared boundary with the United States. [Marco Ugarte/AP Photo]
Tents are set up by Mexican migration authorities
Tents are set up by Mexican migration authorities in San Pedro Tapanatepec, Mexico. Officials here issued transit permits until the camp was closed in mid-December. Before arriving, some migrants said they spent several days in detention in Tapachula. Others said they were released immediately. Certain migrants reported paying up to $500 for a lawyer prior to their release. [Marco Ugarte/AP Photo]
A Mexican immigration officer checks the documents of migrants waiting in line to apply for legal migration papers
A Mexican immigration officer checks the documents of migrants waiting in line to apply for legal papers outside the National Migration Institute in Tapachula, a city in the Chiapas state of Mexico. [Marco Ugarte/AP Photo]
A migrant sits on the floor of a local's home where he is paying to stay
A migrant sits on the floor of a local's home in Tapachula, Mexico, where he is paying to stay while waiting on the Mexican immigration office to accept his application for legal migration documents and give him a 'safe passage' permit. [Marco Ugarte/AP Photo]
Migrants wait to apply for legal migration permits
Outside of the National Immigration Institute in Tapachula, Mexico, migrants queue for legal migration permits next to a mural that reads in Spanish, 'We must protect them and give them opportunities!' [Marco Ugarte/AP Photo]
Smugglers are illuminated by their phones
Smugglers are illuminated by their phones as they wait with young migrants on a sandbar as they journey across the Rio Bravo del Norte, also known as the Rio Grande River, to enter the United States. In the fiscal year that ended on September 30, US authorities logged 2.38 million apprehensions as migrants crossed the southwest border. That’s up 37 percent from the year prior. [Adrees Latif/Reuters]