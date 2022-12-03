In Pictures

Photos: Messi shines, Argentina advance to World Cup last 8

Argentina's Lionel Messi during the match
Lionel Messi sizing up the opposition during the opening moments of Argentina's Group of 16 opener against Australia at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium [Molly Darlington/Reuters]
Lionel Messi marked his 1,000th professional game with his first goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup, leading Argentina into the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win over a spirited Australia side.

The 35-year-old on Saturday put Argentina ahead in the 35th minute with his third goal at this year’s tournament and ninth in total at the World Cup – one more than late Argentina legend Diego Maradona.

Julian Alvarez pounced on a heavy touch by Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan to tap into an empty net for the second goal as Argentina set up a meeting with the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

Australia scored a 77th-minute consolation goal when Craig Goodwin’s shot deflected into the net off Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

For Australia’s squad of unheralded players, it was a match too far at a World Cup in which the team has exceeded expectations by reaching the knockout stage for only the second time. Australia also lost in the last 16 in 2006 to eventual champions Italy.

Fans of Argentina
The stands of Ahmad bin Ali Stadium were alive and shaking with the jumping and clapping of the overwhelming proportion of Argentina fans in attendance. [Lee Jin-man/AP Photo]
Australian fans
Australian fans, while outnumbered by Argentina supporters, showed great energy for their side's daunting effort, right up to the last minute. [Jorge Saenz/AP Photo]
Lionel Messi during the warm up
All eyes were on Messi. [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]
Mathew Leckie in action with Argentina's Marcos Acuna
The outmatched Australian side made Argentina earn their victory. [Molly Darlington/Reuters]
Lionel Messi in action with Australia's Mathew Leckie
From the match's starting whistle, Messi received significant attention from the Australia defenders. [Molly Darlington/Reuters]
Argentina's Nahuel Molina in action
Argentina's Nahuel Molina controls the ball. [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team's first goal
Messi and his teammates celebrate taking the lead. [Francois Nel/Getty Images]
Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring their second goal
Argentina's Julian Alvarez celebrates after delivering the clinching goal for his side, pushing their lead to 2-0. [Pedro Nunes/Reuters]
Emiliano Martinez, Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Otamendi
An emotional Emiliano Martinez is congratulated by teammates Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Otamendi after the Argentinian goalkeeper made an important save at the end that gave his side the lead. [Carl Recine/Reuters]