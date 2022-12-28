In Pictures

Photos: Spain festival revellers hurl flour, eggs in mock coup

Revellers dressed in mock military garb take part in Els Enfarinats food-battle in the southern Spanish town of Ibi.

Revellers battle with flour
Revellers battle with flour during the traditional Els Enfarinats festival in the town of Ibi, Alicante Province, Spain, on December 28. [Eva Manez/Reuters]
Published On 28 Dec 2022

Hurling flour and eggs, dozens of revellers known as “Els Enfarinats” (those covered in flour) took over the small Spanish town of Ibi on Wednesday as part of a 200-year-old festival marking Holy Innocents Day, which is celebrated every December 28.

Holy Innocents Day is a traditional day in Spain for pulling pranks, akin to April Fools Day.

Dressed in assorted military garb and wearing sashes, participants staged a mock, messy coup in the town of about 23,000 people in the eastern region of Valencia, using about 10,000 eggs and 600kg (1,323lbs) of flour in the fighting that ensued.

Under a cloud of flour and exploding fireworks, Els Enfarinats battled “L’Oposicio” (the opposition) as they pretended to take over Ibi’s local government and established outlandish laws, such as fines for walking on the pavement.

Any proceeds from the fines would go to charity.

People dressed in mock military attire
People dressed in mock military attire take part in the 200-year-old tradition that coincides with the Spanish April Fools Day. [Eva Manez/Reuters]
Revellers take part in the traditional "Els Enfarinats"
Participants celebrate ahead of the mock coup at the heart of the festival. [Eva Manez/Reuters]
Revellers dressed in mock military garb
A reveller dressed in mock military garb and covered in flour is hit in the back with a tray of eggs as part of the festival. [Eva Manez/Reuters]
People dressed in miltary costumes take part in a fake coup d'etat
A man is seen dressed in elaborate mock-military costume at the opening of the mock coup. [Morell/EPA-EFE]
Revellers battle with flour and eggs
A chaotic flurry of eggs and flour is pictured as revellers battle during the traditional Els Enfarinats festival in Ibi, Spain. [Eva Manez/Reuters]
Revellers dressed in mock military garb
Revellers stand in a makeshift prison during the traditional winter festival. [Eva Manez/Reuters]
People dressed in miltary costumes take part in a fake coup d'etat
Participants battle with eggs and flour during festivities in Ibi, Spain. [Morell/EPA-EFE]
Revellers take part in the traditional "Els Enfarinats"
Two participants in the festival are shown carrying trays of eggs as a third participant dumps a large bag of flour over their heads. [Eva Manez/Reuters]
People dressed in miltary costumes
Participants dressed in military costumes and as regional government officials, covered in flour and eggs, pose for photos during the festival. [Morell/EPA-EFE]