In Pictures

Gallery|Religion

Photos: Thousands descend upon Bethlehem to celebrate Christmas

Visitors from around the world make pilgrimage after two years of COVID curbs.

The acting Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads a Christmas midnight Mass at the Church of the Nativity. [Ahmad Gharabli/Pool Photo via AP]
Published On 25 Dec 2022

Thousands of Christians from all over the world have made a pilgrimage to Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank to celebrate Christmas, the festival marking the birth of Jesus Christ.

The return of Christmas tourism after two years of COVID-related restrictions lent the town a festive air, as worshippers gathered near the Church of the Nativity to visit the grotto where Christian faithful believe Jesus was born.

A traditional procession set off from Jerusalem at noon (10:00 GMT) on Saturday and arrived in the small town in the afternoon.

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa led the procession, passing through a checkpoint in Israel’s separation wall in the occupied West Bank.

“We are living in very difficult challenges,” he said in his sermon at the church, citing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the war in Ukraine. “But the message of Christmas is a message of peace.”

Tourists queue to enter the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, in the occupied West Bank town of Bethlehem. [Maya Alleruzzo/AP Photo]
Women pose for a photo as they visit the Church of the Nativity. [Mahmoud Illean/AP Photo]
Palestinian scouts march during a Christmas parade. [Maya Alleruzzo/AP Photo]
For the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has kept international visitors away from Bethlehem, where tourism is an economic lifeline. [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]
This year, visitors are back, hotels are full and shopkeepers have reported a brisk business in the runup to the holiday. Although the numbers have not reached pre-pandemic levels, the return of tourists has palpably raised spirits in Bethlehem. [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]
"We are celebrating Christmas this year in a very much different way than last year," Palestinian Tourism Minister Rula Maayah said. "We're celebrating Christmas with pilgrims coming from all over the world." [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]
Pizzaballa said the Palestinian issue no longer seems to be the focus of the world's attention. "This, too, is a form of violence, which hurts the conscience of millions of Palestinians, left increasingly alone and who, for too many generations, have been waiting for an answer to their legitimate desire for dignity and freedom." [Ahmad Gharabli/Pool Photo via AP]
Members of the clergy attend a Christmas midnight Mass at the Church of the Nativity. [Ahmad Gharabli/Pool Photo via AP]
Daisy Lucas, a 38-year-old Filipina, said it was a dream come true to mark the holiday in such an important place. "As a Christian walking in the places in the Bible, it's so overwhelming," she said. "This is the birthplace of Jesus Christ. As a Christian, that's one achievement that's on my bucket list." [Ahmad Gharabli/Pool Photo via AP]
Catholic nuns from the Sisters of Bethlehem hold candles as they take part in the Christmas Eve mass at the Beit Jamal Monastery near Beit Shemesh. [Nir Elias/Reuters]
Palestinian scouts march during the Christmas parade. [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]
Clergymen and Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa enter the Church of the Nativity. [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]
People gather in Manger Square, adjacent to the Church of the Nativity. [Mahmoud Illean/AP Photo]