In Pictures

Gallery|In Pictures

Photos: Sidecar ambulances help pregnant women in India

Motorbike ambulances are a vital service for women in remote areas of central India who otherwise wouldn’t receive medical care.

India Motorbike Ambulance
Lata Netam, a health worker, tries to push a motorbike ambulance so it can reach a pregnant woman in Kodoli, a remote village in central India's Chhattisgarh state. [Altaf Qadri/AP]
Published On 21 Dec 2022

The motorbike roared as it strained to carry the ambulance sidecar up a steep river bank. The bike’s rear tire whirred in place, kicking up water and mud while the sidecar – a hospital bed on wheels under a white canvas canopy – rocked dangerously.

Two health workers, who had been following on foot, tried pushing the motorbike ambulance, but it didn’t budge. Eventually, the three gave up and settled for digging a new path.

After 40 minutes of digging and a push to lift the vehicle from the river bed onto the muddy path, the team was on its way again. The bike ambulance resumed its 14.5km (9-mile) trek across the forest known as Abhujmarh, or the “Unknown Hills”, to reach 23-year-old Phagni Poyam, nine months pregnant in the isolated village of Kodoli.

When the team arrived, Poyam was waiting next to her sleeping one-year-old boy, Dilesh. Like many babies in Kodoli, Dilesh wasn’t born in a hospital, both because of the distance and distrust of authorities. But in recent years, Poyam said, she has seen women or their babies die during childbirth and she doesn’t want to take any chances.

“My baby will be safer,” she said.

Motorbike ambulances are helping mothers give birth under medical supervision in Narayanpur district of central India’s Chhattisgarh state.

The heavily forested district is one of India’s most sparsely populated with about 139,820 inhabitants spread over 4,650sq km (1,800sq miles. Many villages, like Kodoli, are 16km (10 miles) or more from roads navigable by car. The state has one of the highest rates of pregnancy-related deaths for mothers in India, about 1.5 times the national average, with 137 pregnancy-related deaths for mothers per 100,000 births.

While authorities and health workers agree that motorbike ambulances don’t offer a long-term solution, they are making a difference.

Bike ambulances were first deployed in Narayanpur in 2014. Today, there are 13 bike ambulances operating in three districts of Chhattisgarh. They are run by local authorities and a nonprofit called Saathi with the support of UNICEF.

The ambulances focus on bringing mothers to and from the hospital but have also been called on to transport victims of snake bites and other emergencies.

India Motorbike Ambulance
A motorbike ambulance, which is a two-wheeler with a sidecar consisting of a hospital bed on wheels, travels on a dirt road through Abhujmarh, or the "Unknown Hills", to pick up an expectant mother and take her to a medical clinic. [Altaf Qadri/AP]
Advertisement
India Motorbike Ambulance
Health workers with the help of two passersby lift the motorbike ambulance off a river bed and onto a muddy, steep riverbank so they can reach patients in Narayanpur district. [Altaf Qadri/AP]
India Motorbike Ambulance
Phagni Poyam, 23, who is nine months pregnant, dresses her one-year-old boy, Dilesh, in the village of Kodoli as they get ready to go to a health centre in a motorbike ambulance. [Altaf Qadri/AP]
India Motorbike Ambulance
Poyam's son was born at home, but they are using a motorbike ambulance to reach a medical clinic, so her second child can be born under safer conditions. [Altaf Qadri/AP]
India Motorbike Ambulance
A lack of roads in remote parts of Chhattisgarh state means villagers often resort to using makeshift palanquins to carry sick and injured people to the nearest health centre, which in Kodoli is about 20km (12.4 miles) away. [Altaf Qadri/AP]
India Motorbike Ambulance
Health worker Basanti Warda holds one-year-old Dilesh as his mother, Phagni Poyam, gets out of a motorbike ambulance as she arrives for a checkup at a hospital in Orchha. [Altaf Qadri/AP]
Advertisement
India Motorbike Ambulance
This clinic in Orchha and others like it in central India's Narayanpur district have reported that the number of babies born in hospitals has more than doubled to 162 a year since the motorbike ambulances began running in 2014. [Altaf Qadri/AP]
India Motorbike Ambulance
The bike ambulances have helped nearly 3,000 mothers like Poyam, second from right, and their babies reach hospitals like this one in Orchha. [Altaf Qadri/AP]
India Motorbike Ambulance
A paramedic takes blood samples from Poyam as she receives care before she gives birth to her second child. [Altaf Qadri/AP]
India Motorbike Ambulance
A nurse checks Poyam in a state where pregnancy-related deaths for mothers is 1.5 times higher than India's national average. [Altaf Qadri/AP]
India Motorbike Ambulance
Government health workers screen people for diseases like diabetes and malaria at a weekly market in Orchha, where hundreds of people from far-flung villages go to buy basics. [Altaf Qadri/AP]
India Motorbike Ambulance
Bhupesh Tiwari from the non-profit organisation Saathi designed the motorbike ambulance, which is used to bring pregnant women, snakebite victims and other people in remote areas needing medical care to clinics and hospitals. [Altaf Qadri/AP]