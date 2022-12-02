Photos: Cameroon top Brazil in historic 1-0 victory

Lusail, Qatar – Vincent Aboubakar’s header in the second minute of stoppage meant that Cameroon became the first African team to defeat five-time champions Brazil – but still, it was not enough to edge the Indomitable Lions past goal-leading Switzerland and advance to the tournament’s knockout stages.

The Brazilian side, who went into Friday’s encounter at Lusail Stadium without having faced a single shot on goal during the tournament, had already secured its place in the next round after victories over Serbia and Switzerland.

Injured Brazilian star Neymar was still recovering, but the star forward was at the match cheering on his side who next faces South Korea in the Round of 16.

Cameroon also inflicted Brazil’s first defeat in the group stage of a World Cup since 1998, when they lost to Norway.