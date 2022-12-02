In Pictures

Photos: Cameroon top Brazil in historic 1-0 victory

Cameroon is the first African team to defeat the South American powerhouse in the World Cup.

Cameroon fans celebrate Vincent Aboubakar's late goal that gave their side the win [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
By Sorin Furcoi and Wojtek Arciszewski
Published On 2 Dec 2022

Lusail, Qatar – Vincent Aboubakar’s header in the second minute of stoppage meant that Cameroon became the first African team to defeat five-time champions Brazil – but still, it was not enough to edge the Indomitable Lions past goal-leading Switzerland and advance to the tournament’s knockout stages.

The Brazilian side, who went into Friday’s encounter at Lusail Stadium without having faced a single shot on goal during the tournament, had already secured its place in the next round after victories over Serbia and Switzerland.

Injured Brazilian star Neymar was still recovering, but the star forward was at the match cheering on his side who next faces South Korea in the Round of 16.

Cameroon also inflicted Brazil’s first defeat in the group stage of a World Cup since 1998, when they lost to Norway.

The imposing Lusail Stadium will be the venue that will also host the tournament's final game on December 18. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Brazil fans in the stands confidently holding a banner that reads, in English, 'I came to bring the cup home' despite the loss of their star player Neymar for much of the group phase of the tournament. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Cameroon fans being helped to their seats prior to the start of the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
A Cameroon fan watches from the stands as Cameroon and Brazil warm up. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
A Cameroon fan nervously awaits the kick-off against heavy favourites, Brazil. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Cameroon fans were out in large numbers to support the Indomitable Lions. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Brazil fans were in high spirits before kickoff. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Cameroon was able to maintain a watertight defence, shutting out the Brazilians. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Brazil's Militao looks pleadingly at the referee after receiving a yellow card. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Cameroon needed a win, but also a favourable result in the group's other match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
There was a lot of action but no goals in the first half. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Gabriel Martinelli pictured winning a challenge while losing his boot at the same time. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Nouhou Tolo of Cameroon challenges Brazil's Antony during the tense match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Alex Telles went out injured. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Vincent Aboubakar sprints to the corner and removes his jersey while celebrating his goal. Already having a caution, Aboubakar received a red card for the uniform infraction. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]