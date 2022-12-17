In Pictures

Gallery|In Pictures

Photos: The best moments of Morocco’s historic World Cup campaign

On and off the pitch, Morocco lit up the football tournament in Qatar like no other team.

morocco vs portugal
Morocco coach Walid Regragui is thrown in the air by his team in celebration after the win against Portugal in the quarterfinal of the World Cup [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Published On 17 Dec 2022

From players throwing their coach in the air and dancing with their mothers on the pitch, to waving the Palestinian flag as they celebrated historic victories to the deafening noise of the Viking thunderclap, Morocco lit up the football World Cup in Qatar like no other team.

After beating higher-ranked opponents such as Belgium, Spain and Portugal, the Atlas Lions reached the last four of international football’s most significant tournament – the first African and Arab team to do so.

Here, Al Jazeera has gathered some of the most striking moments of Morocco’s fairytale run on and off the pitch.

Morocco vs Croatia
Noussair Mazraoui battles for the ball during the Morocco vs Croatia match on November 23 for Group F. The clash at Al Bayt Stadium ended with a goalless draw. [Showkat Shafi/ Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
belgium vs morocco
Nayef Aguerd in an aerial duel in the group-stage match against Belgium at Al Thumama Stadium. The November 27 encounter ended with a 2-0 victory for Morocco. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Canada vs Morocco
Sofyan Amrabat, one of Morocco's outstanding players in the tournament, vies for the ball during the final group-stage against Canada at Al Thumama Stadium, which ended with a 2-1 victory for the North African team. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Morocco vs Spain
Youssef En Nesyri challenges Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon for the ball during the round of 16 knockout match at Education City Stadium. After both normal and extra time ended with no goals, Morocco took the win on penalties 3-0. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Morocco's players celebrate at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Morocco and Spain at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on December 6, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
The Morocco team hold a Palestinian flag during the celebrations after the victory over Spain. [Glyn Kirk/AFP]
Morocco vs Portugal
Achraf Hakimi battling it out with Portugal's Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva during the quarterfinal at Al Thumama Stadium. Morocco's historic 1-0 victory meant that the Atlas Lions became the first African and Arab team to qualify for the semifinals of a World Cup. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
Morocco vs Portugal
Youssef En Nesyri jumps for the ball during the match against Portugal. The striker also scored the matchwinner. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
morocco fans
Fans celebrate Morocco's win against Portugal. The Atlas Lions' supporters were among the loudest in the tournament. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
morocco football mother
Morocco's Sofiane Boufal, left, celebrates with his mother after his team's win in the quarterfinal against Portugal, in one of the most talked-about moments of the tournament. [Luca Bruno/AP Photo]
Noussair Mazraoui
Having already made history, Morocco faced France on December 14 in the semifinal. Here, Mazraoui is monitored by France's Ousmane Dembele during the match at Al Bayt Stadium which ended with a 2-0 victory for reigning champion France. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
morocco vs france
Keeper Yassine Bounou and other Morocco players were disappointed to see their dream of reaching the World Cup final. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
hakimi
Hakimi and his PSG teammate and friend Kylian Mbappe of France hug after the match. [Hannah Mckay/Reuters]
Croatia vs Morocco
Morocco faced Croatia on Saturday at the tournament third-place playoff. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
croatia vs morocco
The match ended with a 2-1 win for the European side. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
morocco viking thunder clap
Morocco supporters performing the so-called 'Viking thunderclap' during the match against Croatia. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]