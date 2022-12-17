Photos: The best moments of Morocco’s historic World Cup campaign

From players throwing their coach in the air and dancing with their mothers on the pitch, to waving the Palestinian flag as they celebrated historic victories to the deafening noise of the Viking thunderclap, Morocco lit up the football World Cup in Qatar like no other team.

After beating higher-ranked opponents such as Belgium, Spain and Portugal, the Atlas Lions reached the last four of international football’s most significant tournament – the first African and Arab team to do so.

Here, Al Jazeera has gathered some of the most striking moments of Morocco’s fairytale run on and off the pitch.