Photos: Fans go wild as Argentina advance into World Cup final

Jubilant scenes at Lusail Stadium and main fan zone as Lionel Messi drives La Albiceleste to 3-0 semifinal victory over Croatia.

Argentina fans celebrate at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.
Argentina fans at Lusail Stadium celebrate their side’s win moments after the final whistle [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
By Sorin FurcoiShowkat Shafi and Wojtek Arciszewski
Published On 13 Dec 2022

Lusail/Doha, Qatar – Argentina have eased past Croatia to book their ticket into the World Cup final, sending their numerous fans in host country Qatar and millions back home into raptures.

Inspired by talismanic captain Lionel Messi, La Albiceleste on Tuesday beat the 2018 runners-up 3-0, setting up a clash against either France or Morocco, who square off on Wednesday.

Argentina fans vastly outnumbered Croatia supporters in Lusail Stadium, the nearly 89,000-capacity venue that will also host the final on Sunday.

They were also out in great numbers at the FIFA Fan Festival site in central Doha, the main gathering point for football fans without tickets.

A Croatia fan is smiling in the stands before the match.
Fans of Croatia, a country of only four million people, were upbeat before kickoff. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Argentina fans celebrate in the stands before the match.
The supporters of Argentina have been among the most vocal throughout the tournament. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Croatia fans celebrate in the stands with a Croatian flag before the match.
Croatia fans saw their team go on another incredible run at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, reaching the last four after making it to the final in 2018 in Russia. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Argentina supporters at the Fan festival in Doha, Qatar.
Argentina fans at the FIFA Fan Festival site in Doha's Al Bidda Park. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
A woman, clearly an Argentina fan, blows kisses to the camera.
With their side up 2-0 at half-time, Argentina fans were in good spirits. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Argentina fans celebrate in the stands before the match.
One goal by Lionel Messi and two by Julian Alvarez gave Argentina the win. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Croatia fans celebrate in the stands before the match.
Croatia fans will next cheer on their team on Saturday when they will play in the playoff for third place. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
A packed Fan festival in Doha, Qatar.
The FIFA Fan Festival site was once again packed with football lovers. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Saddened Croatia fans looking on from the stands as their side is down 2-0 at the half.
Croatia fans look on in despair as their side struggles in the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Argentina fans shout in celebration towards their players after Argentina scored their third goal of the match.
Argentina fans and players erupt in celebrations after Alvarez scored the third goal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Argentina fans celebrate their side’s win in the stands.
Argentina fans will return to Lusail Stadium on Sunday for the final, the team's second final appearance in the last three tournaments. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]