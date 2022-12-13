Photos: Fans go wild as Argentina advance into World Cup final

Lusail/Doha, Qatar – Argentina have eased past Croatia to book their ticket into the World Cup final, sending their numerous fans in host country Qatar and millions back home into raptures.

Inspired by talismanic captain Lionel Messi, La Albiceleste on Tuesday beat the 2018 runners-up 3-0, setting up a clash against either France or Morocco, who square off on Wednesday.

Argentina fans vastly outnumbered Croatia supporters in Lusail Stadium, the nearly 89,000-capacity venue that will also host the final on Sunday.

They were also out in great numbers at the FIFA Fan Festival site in central Doha, the main gathering point for football fans without tickets.