Argentina fans party in Qatar ahead of World Cup semifinal

Albiceleste fans gathered on Monday, December 12 at Doha’s Corniche in support of Argentina’s football team ahead of the semifinal match.

Argentina fans dance at a gathering on Doha's Corniche on the eve of the Argentina-Croatia semifinal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Published On 12 Dec 2022

 

Doha, Qatar – The night before the semifinal game between Argentina and Croatia, hundreds of Albiceleste fans took to the Corniche waterfront promenade for a concert organised by Argentina supporters to promote the all-important game.

Men, women and children came out Monday evening to join the event, waving large Argentina flags and wearing the national white and blue jerseys.

Many danced as the DJ entertained the crowd with dozens of Spanish and international hit songs.

Local Qatar residents and people from Arab nations also joined in the fun to show their support for Argentina and its star player, Lionel Messi.

Argentina will face Croatia at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday, December 13 at 10pm (19:00GMT).

Sailboats display World Cup semifinalists' flags off the coast of Doha. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
A fan wears a Qatari scarf with Argentina's flag colours. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Argentina fans gathering at the Corniche in Doha cheer for their team ahead of the Argentina-Croatia semifinal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Children wearing wigs and glasses cheer for Argentina. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Argentina supporters dance at a fan party in Doha's Corniche during the FIFA World Cup. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Many fans honour Lionel Messi by wearing T-shirts that bear his name. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Fans wave flags in support of Argentina's football team ahead of the semifinal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Fans of Argentina's football team pose with their team's banner during a gathering at the Corniche in Doha. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
A fan waves a banner in support of Argentina's football team. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Fans enjoy a music show at Doha's Corniche during the FIFA World Cup. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]