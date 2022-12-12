Doha, Qatar – The night before the semifinal game between Argentina and Croatia, hundreds of Albiceleste fans took to the Corniche waterfront promenade for a concert organised by Argentina supporters to promote the all-important game.

Men, women and children came out Monday evening to join the event, waving large Argentina flags and wearing the national white and blue jerseys.

Many danced as the DJ entertained the crowd with dozens of Spanish and international hit songs.

Local Qatar residents and people from Arab nations also joined in the fun to show their support for Argentina and its star player, Lionel Messi.

Argentina will face Croatia at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday, December 13 at 10pm (19:00GMT).