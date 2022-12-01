In Pictures

Gallery|In Pictures

Photos: Mexico beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 but neither are celebrating

Fan wearing carnivalesque face mask in Mexico colours and a large sombrero
A Mexico fan outside the stadium before their final Group C match against Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium on November 30 [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
By Showkat Shafi and Wojtek Arciszewski
Published On 1 Dec 2022

With two rapid-fire goals scored in the early minutes of the second half, Mexico managed to defeat Saudi Arabia 2-1 but failed to advance to the last 16 because group-rival Poland secured the same number of points but had let in one less goal.

Coming into the match, Saudi Arabia needed a win to advance to the next round, whereas Mexico’s fate would be determined by the size of their victory and the result of the Poland-Argentina match that was taking place at the same time.

After an uneventful first 45 minutes, the second half of the match caught fire in the 47th minute with a goal from Mexico’s Henry Martin, followed five minutes later with a blistering free kick from Mexico’s Luis Chavez.

Mexican fans, who had one eye on the result of the Poland-Argentina match, were excited as it appeared their side was going to advance on yellow cards – but their dreams were crushed when Saudi Arabia’s Salem Aldawsri scored in the 95th minute.

The late Saudi goal was not enough to change their fate but it did prevent Mexico from moving ahead, leaving Poland to advance to the next round by a single goal differential.

KSA fans celebrating outside in Lusail before the match
Saudi Arabia fans get ready for the match outside the Lusail stadium [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
KSA fans ahead of match with Mexico
A Saudi Arabia fan gets his face painted with his team colours before the game [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
fans
Saudi Arabia supporters and Mexico fans in the stands before kick-off [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Saudi Arabia fans celebrate in the stands before the match
Excited Saudi Arabia fans hold up flags in the stands just before the start of the match [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Saudi Arabia
There were no goals in the first half of the match at Lusail Stadium and the pace was slow [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Hirving Lozano #22 in action with Abdulelah Al Amri #4
Mexico's Hirving Lozano in action with Saudi Arabia's Abdulelah Alamri [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia v Mexico, Group C,
Saudi keeper Mohammed Alowais clings to the ball after making a save [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Setting up for a Mexican free kick | Kingdom
Players set up for a Mexican free kick [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Mexico
Mexican players celebrate their second goal [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Yellow card Kingdom of Saudi Arabia v Mexico, Group C
Several yellow cards were handed out during the match [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Mexico
Cesar Montes takes to the air for Mexico [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia v Mexico
Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais punches out a save during a second half that saw most of the action around his goal area [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Saudi Arabia v Mexico
Mexican players grapple with their bittersweet victory [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Hirving Lozano #22
Hirving Lozano of Mexico removes his shirt after his team's victory. However, they were left a goal short of tied Group C rivals Poland, who moved ahead to the Round of 16 by one goal [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]