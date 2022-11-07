In Pictures

Gallery|Climate Crisis

Photos: Haze and smog envelop New Delhi

Some pollution curbs have been lifted in the Indian capital although air quality remains ‘very poor’.

A man feeds birds amidst heavy smog on the banks of Yamuna river in the old quarters of Delhi.
A man feeds birds amid heavy smog on the banks of the Yamuna River in Delhi, India, on November 4, 2022. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Published On 7 Nov 2022

Residents in the Indian capital New Delhi and its suburbs have been waking up in recent weeks to hazy mornings with the sky a shade of grey due to air pollution.

A thick layer of smog envelops the capital in winter as cold, heavy air traps construction dust, vehicle emissions and smoke from crop stubble burning in neighbouring northern states, causing a surge in respiratory illnesses among the city’s 20 million people.

The air quality index in nearly all monitoring stations in New Delhi was between 300 to 400 or in the “very poor” category on Monday, which experts say leads to respiratory illness if there is prolonged exposure. However, it was an improvement on last week’s reading of 400-500, which is described as “severe”.

Indian authorities on Friday shut factories and construction sites, restricted diesel-run vehicles and deployed water sprinklers and anti-smog guns to control haze and smog enveloping the skyline of the capital region.

The Delhi government closed primary schools and restricted outdoor activity for older students as the air quality index exceeded 470, more than 10 times the global safety threshold, according to the state-run Central Pollution Control Board. Primary schools will reopen on Wednesday.

Delhi State Environment Minister Gopal Rai said private demolition and construction will still remain banned, but public works relating to highways and power transmission will be permitted.

Almost every year, New Delhi tops the list of the many Indian cities gasping for breath after the Diwali festival celebrations with their massive lighting of firecrackers. The crisis is exacerbated particularly in the winter when the burning of crop residues in neighbouring states coincides with cooler temperatures that trap deadly smoke, which travels to New Delhi and leads to a surge in pollution.

Air quality could worsen later this week, said the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) on its website.

Traffic moves along a highway shrouded in heavy smog in New Delhi.
Traffic moves along a highway in the Indian capital shrouded in heavy smog. A restriction on private vehicles is being considered as part of a series of measures if initial steps prove ineffective, according to a government statement. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Advertisement
Labourers work at a construction site of a flyover.
Labourers work at a construction site of a flyover amid heavy smog in New Delhi. Indian authorities shut factories and construction sites, and restricted diesel-run vehicles as part of a series of measures aimed at combatting air pollution. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Commuters ride past an anti-smog gun spraying water to curb air pollution amid heavy smog conditions in New Delhi.
Commuters ride past an anti-smog gun spraying water to curb air pollution amid heavy smog conditions. [Money Sharma/AFP]
People walk as the city is engulfed in heavy smog near Rajpath, in New Delhi
People walk through heavy smog near Rajpath in New Delhi after air quality slipped into the "severe and hazardous" category as a result of agricultural burns, a key contributor to pollution, at the start of the winter wheat-sowing season. [Rajat Gupta/EPA-EFE]
The city horizon is seen enveloped by smog and haze in New Delhi.
The city horizon is seen with thick smog and haze. Emissions from industries with no pollution-control technology - and emissions from coal, which helps produce most of the country’s electricity - have been linked to bad air quality in other urban areas. [Shonal Ganguly/AP Photo]
A metro train runs on a bridge enveloped by smog and haze in New Delhi.
A metro train runs along a bridge enveloped by smog and haze. [AP Photo]
Advertisement
A man rows his boat in the Yamuna river amidst heavy smog.
A man rows his boat in the Yamuna River amid heavy smog in the old quarters of Delhi, India. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
People watch as firecrackers burn during Diwali.
People watch as firecrackers burn during Diwali. The pollution crisis is exacerbated by the celebrations, with their massive lighting of firecrackers, coupled with the burning of crop residues in neighbouring states. [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]
People jog as the city is engulfed in heavy smog at Rajpath, in New Delhi.
People jog as the city is engulfed in heavy smog. The government advised children, the elderly and those with respiratory, cardiovascular and other health problems to avoid outdoor activities and stay indoors as much as possible. [Rajat Gupta/EPA-EFE]
A train moves as a daily commuter walks through a railway track near a railway station.
A daily commuter walks across a railway track as a thick layer of smog engulfs New Delhi. [Rajat Gupta/EPA-EFE]