Photos: Tunisian fans celebrate despite World Cup exit

Tunisia outplayed France 1-0 at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar but the shock victory was not enough for them to make it to the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar.

The Carthage Eagles took the lead at 58 minutes thanks to France-born Wahbi Khazri, who scored the only goal of the game. It was also the first goal the North Africans scored in the tournament.

France were already assured of qualification after winning their two previous games against Australia and Denmark. In the group’s other game, Australia guaranteed their place in the second round after beating Denmark, a tournament favourite, 1-0.

Yet, despite the loss, Tunisian fans gathered outside the stadium to celebrate the bittersweet loss and historic win at the same time.