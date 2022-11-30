In Pictures

Photos: Tunisian fans celebrate despite World Cup exit

Tunisia outplayed France for a 1-0 historic win, but did not make it through to the knockout stage.

When prayers aren't enough: Tunisia upset France, but it wasn't enough to make it to the last 16 of the football tournament. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
By Sorin Furcoi and Alexandra Stanescu
Tunisia outplayed France 1-0 at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar but the shock victory was not enough for them to make it to the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar.

The Carthage Eagles took the lead at 58 minutes thanks to France-born Wahbi Khazri, who scored the only goal of the game. It was also the first goal the North Africans scored in the tournament.

France were already assured of qualification after winning their two previous games against Australia and Denmark. In the group’s other game, Australia guaranteed their place in the second round after beating Denmark, a tournament favourite, 1-0.

Yet, despite the loss, Tunisian fans gathered outside the stadium to celebrate the bittersweet loss and historic win at the same time.

Eyes peeled on the action: France-born Wahbi Khazri scored the only goal of the game as Tunisia stunned World Cup holders France 1-0. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Many families were among the supporters of the North African side at Education City Stadium. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Supporters cheered for their team ahead of the game although Tunisia's victory over France didn't ensure them a place in the last 16 of the World Cup. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Fans of all ages rooted for Tunisia. The large Tunisian community in France may relish the result, the country’s first win against European opposition at a World Cup and their third-ever in 18 matches at the tournament. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Tunisian supporters celebrate their team scoring against France. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Wahbi Khazri, who scored the only goal, grew up in Corsica and plays in Ligue 1 for Montpellier. He was one of six players in the Tunisian lineup who were born on French soil. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
A second-half goal by the Tunisian captain helped the North African country beat France. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
A Tunisia fan dressed in traditional attire cheers for his team. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Tunisian supporters had much to celebrate. Khazri steered home a 58th-minute winner amid a cluster of defenders for only a third victory in six World Cup tournaments for Tunisia. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Tunisian fans weep at the end of the game. They beat France, but Australia’s win over Denmark ensured their exit from the World Cup. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Tunisian supporters salute their team at the end of the game. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Tunisian football fans celebrate the historic win against France. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]