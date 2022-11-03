Photos: Former Pakistan PM Khan injured in shooting at rally

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was in stable condition after being shot in the leg on Thursday during a political rally.

Khan, who had been leading a march since Friday from Lahore to Islamabad, campaigning for new elections after being forced from office in April, was standing and waving to thousands of cheering supporters in Wazirabad when the shots rang out.

Several in his convoy were wounded in the attack that happened nearly 200km (120 miles) from the capital. Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said a suspect had been arrested.

Since being removed from office, Khan has held rallies across Pakistan, stirring opposition against a government that is struggling to bring the economy out of the crisis that Khan’s administration left it in.

“I want that all of you participate. This is not for politics or personal gain, or to topple the government … this is to bring genuine freedom to the country,” Khan said in a video message on the eve of the march.