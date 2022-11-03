In Pictures

Gallery|In Pictures

Photos: Former Pakistan PM Khan injured in shooting at rally

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the shin while leading a march from Lahore to Islamabad.

Supporters of Pakistan former Prime Minister Imran Khan, react following the shooting incident on his long march in Wazirabad
Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan react following the shooting incident on his long march in Wazirabad. [Imran Ali/Reuters]
Published On 3 Nov 2022

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was in stable condition after being shot in the leg on Thursday during a political rally.

Khan, who had been leading a march since Friday from Lahore to Islamabad, campaigning for new elections after being forced from office in April, was standing and waving to thousands of cheering supporters in Wazirabad when the shots rang out.

Several in his convoy were wounded in the attack that happened nearly 200km (120 miles) from the capital. Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said a suspect had been arrested.

Since being removed from office, Khan has held rallies across Pakistan, stirring opposition against a government that is struggling to bring the economy out of the crisis that Khan’s administration left it in.

“I want that all of you participate. This is not for politics or personal gain, or to topple the government … this is to bring genuine freedom to the country,” Khan said in a video message on the eve of the march.

A boy watches a television channel showing the news of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan
A boy in Islamabad watches news coverage of Thursday's shooting. [Farooq Naeem/AFP]
Advertisement
Supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, take part in a protest
Supporters of Khan take part in a protest against the assassination attempt in Peshawar. [Abdul Majeed/AFP]
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is helped after he was shot in the shin
Khan being helped after he was shot in the shin in Wazirabad, Pakistan on November 3, 2022 in this still image obtained from video. [Urdu Media via Reuters]
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Faisal Javed, a senator and close aid of Khan
Tehreek-e-Insaf party member Faisal Javed was also injured in the shooting incident. [Tehreek-e-Insaf/AP]
Policemen stand guard at the gate of a hospita
Policemen stand guard at the gate of a hospital where Khan was admitted after being shot in the leg. [Arif Ali/AFP]
A supporter of Pakistan former Prime Minister Imran Khan, gestures following the shooting incident.
A Khan supporter gestures during protests following the shooting incident. [Imran Ali/Reuters]
Advertisement
Supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan shout slogans
Supporters shout slogans during the rally. [Shahzaib Akber/EPE-EFE]
Supporters of Imran Khan join a protest march towards Islamabad
Supporters marched from the city of Lahore hoping to reach the capital Islamabad before Khan was shot in the leg. [Rahat Dar/EPA-EFE]
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan speaks while taking part in an anti-government march
In this photograph taken on Tuesday, Khan speaks while taking part in an anti-government march in Gujranwala. [Arif Ali/AFP]
Supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, react during a protest against the assassination attempt
Supporters of Khan react during a protest against the shooting. [Arif Ali/AFP]
Supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan shout slogans
Supporters in Karachi shout slogans during a protest after Khan suffered bullet injuries near Wazirabad. [Shahzaib Akber/EPA]